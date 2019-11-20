Attorney Michael Greenspan Holds Seminar: “Building Your Civil Litigation Skills”

White Plains, New York Attorney Michael Greenspan

Michael Greenspan, injury attorney in White Plains, New York with Greenspan & Greenspan P.C. taught a seminar titled “Building Your Civil Litigation Skills.”

When attorneys share their successful litigation strategies with each other, it leads to stronger legal protections for all victims of injury and injustice.” — Attorney Michael Greenspan

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Greenspan is a personal injury attorney in White Plains, New York with the law firm Greenspan & Greenspan P.C. Recently, Michael Greenspan was asked to teach a seminar titled "Building Your Civil Litigation Skills." The seminar was a large segment of a continuing legal education program on civil litigation skills in New York including motion practice, pleadings and jury selection. The seminar was held on October 22, 2019.Based on his years of experience obtaining successful results for his clients, attorney Michael Greenspan was asked to teach litigation techniques to experienced lawyers. He said he appreciated the opportunity to speak to attorneys about his methods in civil litigation."I am deeply honored and grateful to have been chosen to impart my knowledge to the broader legal community," Greenspan said. "When attorneys share their successful litigation strategies with each other, it leads to stronger legal protections for all victims of injury and injustice."About Greenspan & Greenspan P.C.Attorneys Leon Greenspan and Michael Greenspan are established leaders in the White Plains community. Dedicated to civic and charitable endeavors, their reputation as dedicated attorneys and compassionate advocates is evident in their record of success and accolades. This includes recognition from The County of Rockland and the American Association for Justice f/k/a Association of Trial Lawyers of America for pro bono service to 9/11 victims and families.The personal injury lawyers at Greenspan & Greenspan P.C. are prepared to help you with your injury case . Injury victims are encouraged to visit Michael Greenspan’s individual attorney profile, or contact the office today, to get a closer look into the legal team that will be representing their case when they choose to work with Greenspan & Greenspan P.C. For more information, please call (888) 392-6439 or visit his profile at AskTheLawyers.com™.

