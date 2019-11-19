Reuben’s Brews Celebrates the Pacific Northwest with Release of Reuben’s PNW Crush™

Part of the Seattle brewery’s small batch Reuben’s Crush® Series, this Hazy IPA highlights the Pacific Northwest region with locally grown malts and hops

Reuben’s PNW Crush™ is our distillation of what it means to be a brewery in the Pacific Northwest.” — Adam Robbings, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of Reuben’s Brews

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reuben’s Brews , a family-owned and operated Pacific Northwest brewery, is paying tribute to its roots with a small batch release of Reuben’s PNW Crush™ . Reuben’s Brews believes that craft beer should be rooted in agriculture, community and a dedication to craft, and this beer is a testament to those beliefs. Reuben’s PNW Crush™ will be available at the Seattle tasting rooms and in distribution across the Pacific Northwest.“Our brewery is fortunate to be located in an area with agriculture as bountiful and diverse as the Pacific Northwest, which means access to fantastic, locally-grown hops and malts,” said Adam Robbings, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of Reuben’s Brews. “We created the Reuben’s Crushseries specifically to highlight the hazy style and the unique hops and malts used in this style of brewing. Reuben’s PNW Crush™ is our distillation of what it means to be a brewery in the Pacific Northwest. We hope people enjoy the beer and feel connected to both the agriculture and lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.”The brewery has been experimenting with and developing hazy IPAs for a number of years as part of the small batch Reuben’s Crushseries. Reuben’s PNW Crush™ features ingredients from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho with Skagit Pilsner, Munich, and Crystal malts alongside Idaho 7, Azacca, Strata, and Mosaic hops. This hazy IPA has a bright appearance, with notes of tangerine and pineapple, with peach in the background. This medium-bodied hazy is supported by a distinctive malt bill, with crisp but rich breadiness.Follow Reuben’s Brews on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@reubensbrews) for details on upcoming events and beer releases. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com # # #About Reuben's BrewsAdam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At our family brewery we brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. We know making that extra effort is worth it. From your everyday favorites beers to our innovative new releases, we help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.Find Reuben’s Brews in the Pacific Northwest, at its Taproom located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard, open seven days a week 11am – 10pm, or the recently opened Brewtap at 800 NW 46th St. in Seattle from Thursday – Friday, 3pm – 10pm, and Saturday – Sunday, 12pm to 10pm. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@reubensbrews).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.