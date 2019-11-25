Nicky Smith, President of Carolina Digital Phone, Invited to Join Triad Business Journal Leadership Trust

Carolina Digital Phone, The Very Best VoIP Solution

Triad Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the Triad

The Triad Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Nicky to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors.” — Abby Mellott, President and Publisher of Triad Business Journal

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicky Smith, President and Founder of Carolina Digital Phone Inc. has been invited to join Triad Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, NC).

Nicky was chosen for membership by the Triad Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Nicky is a dynamic leader in technology, and has deep roots in the Triad area and technology industry dating back to 1979.

“The Triad’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Nicky Smith,” said Abby Mellott, President and Publisher of Triad Business Journal. “We’re delighted to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses, and connect with and strengthen one another. The Triad Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Nicky to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Triad business community and beyond.”

As an invited member, Nicky will contribute articles to the Triad Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will also connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Nicky will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, maintain an Executive Profile on the Triad Business Journal website, receive select partner discounts and services, and gain ongoing support from the community ’s concierge team.

Nicky Smith said: “Becoming a part of the Triad Business Journal Leadership Trust is an honor that I do not take lightly. Many in business look to me for advice and recommendations on technology changes. My experience in telecom applications and solving problems for business owners has proven to be a most valuable asset to business owners looking for more effective and efficient methods to maintain low cost telecommunications, and enabling features only available to larger Fortune 500 companies. Having this new role will allow me to help more business owners in a digital forum not previously available.”



About Business Journals Leadership Trust

Triad Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.

About Carolina Digital Phone

Carolina Digital Phone is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey setup including dial tone and VoIP phones to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing landlines, smartphones or digital phone devices. Learn more at https://carolinadigitalphone.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.