LogistiCare Team is Number One Fundraiser at Las Vegas Kidney Walk

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation broker, today announced that staff at its Las Vegas Operations Center raised and donated more than $17,000, a record breaker, in support of the 2019 Las Vegas Kidney Walk, earning designation as the event’s top fundraiser.

The donations, funded by approximately 380 Las Vegas LogistiCare employees, benefit the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), a non-profit organization dedicated to awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

The $17,000-plus total represents the highest achieved by any corporate fundraising team since the Las Vegas Kidney Walk was first organized five years ago. It also marks the fourth consecutive year LogistiCare has won the corporate challenge for fielding the top fundraising team.

“We take great pride in supporting our local chapter of the National Kidney Foundation and are honored to raise funds for an organization with a personal connection to many of our employees and individuals we serve,” said Matthew Horne, call center director at LogistiCare’s Las Vegas Operations Center. “Participating in the Kidney Walk is about more than just raising money – it’s an outward demonstration of our staff’s compassion for the millions afflicted with kidney disease and a commitment to helping fight this debilitating illness.”

The Las Vegas fundraiser is one of 21 Kidney Walks the company participated in this year. LogistiCare’s national sponsorship of Kidney Walks and NKF programs provide educational resources and support for kidney patients, transplant recipients, care partners and ensure vital community outreach nationwide. LogistiCare has raised and donated more than $700,000 to the foundation from its corporate office and operations centers across the country through kidney walks and sponsorships since 2014.

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, www.logisticare.com and www.circulation.com.

