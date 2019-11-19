CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Additions to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank holding company CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQB: CIBH) announced today that Mses. Gina Cocking and JoAnn Cotter have been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective November 21, 2019.



Ms. Cocking is based in the Company’s Chicagoland market and currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colonnade Advisors, LLC, an independent investment bank focused on the financial services and business services sectors. Ms. Cocking will stand for election at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2020.



Ms. Cotter is based in the Company’s Wisconsin market and is a retired partner of Wipfli LLP where she served as the leader of the firm’s Financial Institutions Practice.



“We are pleased to welcome these talented women to the Board of CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.,” said Mr. Mark Elste, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



“Gina Cocking has over 25 years of experience across a variety of areas including private equity, investment banking, financial services and business services. Her wealth of knowledge related to business planning, competitive analysis, operating strategies and product development, will be beneficial to the Board and management as the Company continues to improve upon its growth and efficiency objectives,” said Mr. Elste.



He added, “With more than 20 years of experience as a partner with Wipfli, including 15 years as the Leader of the firm’s Financial Institutions Practice, JoAnn Cotter is uniquely capable of understanding the intricacies of our Company’s operations, and provides depth to our Board of Directors for years to come. We are truly fortunate that such high-caliber leaders have agreed to join our team.”



With the addition of Mses. Cocking and Cotter, the Board of CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. has been expanded to twelve directors, which is part of the Company’s succession plan to address anticipated retirements from the Board in the next twelve to twenty-four months.



CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the company is available at www.cibmarine.com , including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO

(217) 355-0900

brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com



