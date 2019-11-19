Mission Brings Strong Momentum in Managed Cloud Services to AWS re:Invent 2019

Recently named a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network, Mission exhibiting and hosting a variety of social and educational events for attendees

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced its sponsorship, exhibition and extended participation at AWS re:Invent 2019 . The Mission team of AWS Certified solutions architects and engineers will be on hand at booth #1007 in the re:Invent Expo Hall, ready to discuss current best practices on how to architect, migrate, manage, and optimize organizations’ AWS environments .



AWS re:Invent 2019 takes place December 2-6 in Las Vegas. In addition to meeting in the Expo Hall, attendees can schedule free, private, and one-on-one meetings with Mission's AWS experts at Canaletto Ristorante Veneto in The Grand Canal Shoppes (located directly above the Sands Expo Hall) on Wednesday and Thursday of the conference.

Mission is also hosting the following AWS re:Invent 2019 events for attendees:

Cocktail reception at Mott 32

Mott 32 – Monday, December 2 nd 7-9pm PT



Join Mission, Alert Logic, and New Relic for food, drinks, and networking at Mott 32, one of the newest award-winning restaurants in Las Vegas. This is an invite-only event. Contact Mission to learn how you can attend.





SoulCycle Las Vegas – Wednesday, December 4 th 7-8am PT



Join Mission at SoulCycle Las Vegas – located in the Wynn – for a private ride. Space is limited; learn more and reserve a spot here .





Developer Lounge in the Expo Hall – Wednesday, December 4th 3-3:30pm PT



Join Mission CTO Jonathan LaCour as he discusses how he was able to connect his BBQ grill and smoker to AWS – including a deep-dive into the architecture used and how it relates to the AWS strategies Mission leverages to help customers solve more real-world (if less tasty) problems.

This year, Mission became an APN Premier Consulting Partner on the strength of its deep investment and extensive expertise deploying customer solutions on AWS. Mission also achieved AWS Healthcare Competency, AWS Life Sciences Competency, AWS DevOps Competency and, most recently, AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status.

Featuring a coast-to-coast team of expert cloud consultants and AWS solutions architects holding more than 100 AWS Certifications , Mission helps customers reach their AWS goals and requirements by delivering strategic consulting, migrations, architecture, solution design, security and governance, cost optimization, managed DevOps, application performance management, and 24/7 managed services and support. Mission serves a customer base of more than 250 organizations from a breadth of industries – including healthcare, life sciences, media & entertainment, game tech, digital media, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), education, consumer goods, ecommerce, and marketing, among others. The company was also recently acknowledged as one of the fastest growing solution providers by CRN.

“From a morning workout, to booth meetings in the Expo Hall, to a backyard BBQ, to evening drinks, AWS re:Invent 2019 will be a particularly fun and knowledge-packed event for attendees who want to learn what Mission is all about,” said Andy Jolls, CMO, Mission. “We look forward to meeting with familiar faces and prospective customers, and to discuss how Mission ensures that your AWS deployment will achieve your business and cloud transformation goals.”

AWS re:Invent 2019 attendees can learn more about Mission’s events within the conference and AWS service offerings – including free consultations with AWS-certified solutions architects – at https://info.missioncloud.com/aws-reinvent-2019 .

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

