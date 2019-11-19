Igneous DataProtect Now Supports Microsoft Azure Blob Storage and is Available in Azure Marketplace

Available with 30-Day Free Test Drive

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, a Seattle-based startup delivering the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, announced today that Igneous DataProtect Backup and Archive as-a-Service is now able to target all Microsoft Azure Blob Storage tiers. In addition, both DataProtect and Igneous’ data visibility service , DataDiscover, are now available in the Azure Marketplace.



Combined with Azure Blob Storage, DataProtect Backup and Archive as-a-Service is a cost-effective option for replacing all on-premises backup and archive with cloud storage. DataProtect Backup as-a-Service optimizes data movement, compaction and expiration of file data to fully realize the cost savings potential of using the Azure Blob Storage Archive tier as a replacement for on-premises backup.

Built for the massive scale of unstructured, machine-generated file and object data, DataProtect Backup as-a-Service allows data-centric enterprises to successfully protect petabytes of data and billions of files without having to worry about backup windows by closely monitoring NAS latency.

DataProtect Archive as-a-Service, combined with our visibility service from DataDiscover, takes advantage of Igneous’ multi-threaded file scanning capabilities to identify cold data which can then be archived directly to Azure Blob Storage for long-term retention. “Sixty percent of the on-premises NAS data is older than 1 year, we’re really unique among the file archive offerings, in that we are built for scale,” says Christian Smith, VP Products, Igneous. “With the ability to write directly to Azure Archive Blob, and intelligent cost optimization features, our customers will be able to archive their cold file data to the cloud in a way that just wasn’t operationally cost-effective before.”

DataProtect was engineered to optimize reads and writes across all Azure Blob Storage tiers, allowing customers to avoid the significant expense of buying, maintaining and refreshing traditional on-premises solutions while helping them meet business objectives for protecting warm data and archiving cold data. Customers can begin protecting data to the cloud in minutes due to Igneous’ seamless API integrations with NAS devices from NetApp , Isilon , Pure FlashBlade , and Qumulo ; any NFS- or SMB-based file systems are also supported.

In addition, the availability of DataProtect Backup as-a-Service and DataDiscover on Azure Marketplace makes it easier than ever for Azure customers to start visualizing and protecting their valuable data. Igneous offers a free 30-day Test Drive for both products, allowing Azure customers to experience the ease of use and speed of DataProtect Backup and Archive as-a-Service, DataDiscover, or both in minutes and without risk.

About Igneous

Igneous delivers the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, giving data-centric enterprises visibility, protection, and data mobility at scale. Igneous’ API-enabled, cloud-native solution combines all UDM functions so that organizations can tap the value of their unstructured data, while reducing risk and optimizing IT resource utilization. Igneous: The right data, in the right place, at the right time. Find out more at igneous.io/ .

