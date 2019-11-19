DEADLINE ALERT for CVET, IRBT, UNIT, and SEE: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET )

Class Period: February 8, 2019 - August 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (2) that Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (3) that Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (4) that the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company's separation from Henry Schein.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT )

Class Period: November 21, 2016 - October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) iRobot's explosive growth was not based on increased demand, expanding margins, and product innovations, as it claimed, but rather based on channel stuffing; (2) the Company attempted to conceal its actions by acquiring its distributors in Europe and Asia; (3) these acquisitions were designed to clean up the company's global inventory and mask falling demand; and (4) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT )

Class Period: April 20, 2015 – February 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Uniti's financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (2) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Uniti's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE )

Class Period: November 5, 2014 – August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (2) that Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion, in connection with a settlement resolving asbestos-related liabilities, was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (3) that Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading; and (5) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

