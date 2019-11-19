DIGILENS HIRES AUGMENTED REALITY VETERAN TO LEAD PRODUCT ENGINEERING AND CREATE NEXT GENERATION OF WAVEGUIDE DISPLAYS

Nima Shams Named Vice President of Product Engineering and Management

/EIN News/ -- Sunnyvale, CA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiLens Inc., an innovator in holographic waveguide display technology for augmented reality (AR), today announced Nima Shams has joined the company as Vice President of Product Engineering and Management. Mr. Shams will lead the product ideation and development of DigiLens next-generation optics for AR devices.

“We are very excited to have Nima join our team and to help create and build new and innovative optics for head-worn and heads up (HUD) AR displays,” said DigiLens CEO Chris Pickett. “Nima has a diverse background in product development both in the industrial and consumer realm, allowing him to lead multi-disciplinary teams in the creation of cutting-edge disruptive platforms.”

Mr. Shams has over a decade of wearable device experience and has overseen the shipment of thousands of XR (AR/VR/MR) glasses to a broad customer base. He is widely recognized as a thought leader in the ambient and augmented reality circles with over 20 patents to his name and is cited in over 200 publications. Mr. Shams is a creative thinker and passionate leader in ambient computing and augmented reality development, with a unique balance of marketing, technical and commercialization skills.

Most recently, Mr. Shams was the Head of Advance Product Development and Chief Engineer at RealWear where he lead technical teams including EE, ME, Software and User Experience. Prior, he spent over 8 years at Osterhout Design Group (ODG) as Vice President of Headworn Products. At ODG, he designed and built over 16 different head-worn platforms, including some of the first Snapdragon-powered head-worn devices, and shipped thousands of units to both industrial and consumer verticals. He successfully fostered the developer community and major industrial partners to join him in shaping the mobile computing landscape including BMW, KDDI, and Qualcomm.

Mr. Shams has also held leadership and technical positions at Movea, lnc., Dash Navigation, and Tyco Electronics. He also served as one of the youngest IEEE MTT Governing Chairs for the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Regions.

“The reason I joined Digilens is that we have similar beliefs that head-worn products will be the next evolution of the mobile computing platform,” said Mr. Shams. “DigiLens has built a formidable ecosystem of investors and manufacturers, and their strong leadership positions them to be the front-runner in optics for the AR/VR/XR industry.”

DigiLens’ optical platform gives OEMs the opportunity to create customizable, cost-effective waveguide-based AR experiences for both enterprise and consumer applications. DigiLens optics are unique in that they are manufactured from a proprietary photopolymer and low-cost holographic contact copy manufacturing process, which is more cost-effective than other AR solutions on the market.

About DigiLens

DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for augmented reality (AR) displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build AR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics and military industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens investors include industry leaders UDC Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Niantic Labs, Sony Innovation Fund, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Continental AG and more. For more information about the company please visit: www.digilens.com.

