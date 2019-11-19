Miller & Miller's Watches & Jewelry Auction on Saturday, November 23rd, will feature luxury items by many famous makers

Superb men’s Patek Philippe 5110P “World Time” platinum wristwatch, with deployment clasp, Guilloche center dial, skeleton caseback and 33 jewel movement. (est. CA$25,000-$35,000). This ladies’ Rolex 18kt gold Datejust wristwatch should achieve CA$4,000-$5,000, despite the band exhibiting stretch between the links and loss of detail on the bezel and clasp ornament. 18kt gold pendant containing one cushion cut faceted purple/blue tanzanite of about 11.23 carats, surrounded by 32 baguette cut diamonds of 3.52 carats total weight (est. CA$4,000-$6,000). This 18kt gold ring, claw-set with a 4.25-carat solitaire diamond graded VS1 for clarity and K-L for color, is expected to soar to CA$20,000-$25,000. Gold-filled, 23-jewel Elgin Veritas wind indicator pocket watch signed on the movement, dial and case (est. CA$800-$1,200).

The sale will feature watches by famous makers such as Omega, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Piaget and others, plus an exquisite selection of luxurious jewelry items.

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury watches by famous makers like Omega, Rolex Piaget and others, plus an exquisite selection of equally luxurious jewelry items, to include custom-crafted diamond, emerald and ruby rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and brooches, will be in Miller & Miller’s Watches & Jewelry Auction on Saturday, November 23rd.The sale will be held online and in Miller & Miller’s gallery located at 59 Webster Street in New Hamburg, Ontario. A total of 380 lots will come up for bid, with the jewelry items boasting high-quality golds, diamonds, tanzanite and colored stones, while the watches were all functioning at the time of cataloging. Any one of these fine lots would make an outstanding holiday present.An expected top lot of the sale is a superb men’s Patek Philippe 5110P “World Time” platinum wristwatch, with a deployant clasp, Guilloche center dial, skeleton caseback and marked 33 jewel movement. Included is the original mahogany presentation box with inlaid brass Calatrava lid. The watch carries an estimate of $25,000-$35,000 (all prices quoted are in Canadian dollars).An 18kt gold ring claw-set with a 4.25-carat solitaire diamond graded VS1 for clarity and K-L for color is expected to soar to $20,000-$25,000. Also, an 18kt gold ballerina-style ring with a square-shaped modified antique cushion cut, 12.39-carat violetish-blue tanzanite surrounded by 32 tapered baguette cut diamonds having 3.10 carats total weight, should realize $4,000-$6,000.Necklaces will be led by an 18kt yellow and white gold necklace containing a 1.98-carat pear-shaped brilliant diamond of SI-2 clarity and G color flanked by 1.17-carat and 1.09-carat brilliant cut diamonds (est. $24,000-$28,000); and an 18kt gold necklace containing one oval faceted cut emerald of 0.35 carat weight, two oval faceted cut emeralds of 0.34 carat weight, and 12 single-cut diamonds of 0.06 carat total weight (est. $1,100-$1,300). Both have certificates of appraisal.An Omega 18kt gold men’s Grande Luxe Constellation wristwatch, stamped and trademarked on the outer lug and inner clasp, all original, with case, is being offered without reserve (est. $4,000-$6,000). Also up for bid is an Omega 18kt gold Constellation wristwatch (Ref. 8299), featuring a caliber 712 automatic 24-jewel movement, a good dial and the original case (est. $3,500-$4,500).Turning to ladies’ watches, a Rolex 18kt gold Datejust wristwatch is expected to achieve $4,000-$5,000, despite the band exhibiting stretch between the links and loss of detail on the bezel and clasp ornament. Also, a Piaget 18kt gold wristwatch having a bezel set with 21 round brilliant cut diamonds of VS quality and a presentation offering to the caseback should garner $3,000-$4,000.An 18kt gold pendant containing one cushion cut faceted purple/blue tanzanite of about 11.23 carats, surrounded by 32 baguette cut diamonds of 3.52 carats total weight, has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000; while a platinum convertible pin featuring pear, round brilliant and baguette cut diamonds totaling an estimated 9.23 carats, with an average S1 clarity, should hit $3,000-$4,000.A Platinum and diamond brooch containing one green tourmaline weighing about 17.88 carats, set with 14 round brilliant diamonds of 0.7 carat total weight and 45 straight cut diamonds of 0.9 carats total weight, is expected to hit $2,000-$3,000. Also, a gold-filled, 23-jewel Elgin Veritas wind indicator pocket watch signed on the movement, dial and case, should bring $800-$1,200.Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Miller & Miller Live and HiBid.com. A preview will be held the date of sale from 8 am until the first gavel falls at 9 am Eastern. People can pre-bid live now, at the website www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com Miller & Miller Auctions is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710 or (519) 716-5606; or, you can send an e-mail to info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions and the Nov. 23rd auction, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com # # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.