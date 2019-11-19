Allied BioScience to launch innovative product line of continuously protected antimicrobial medical equipment

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied BioScience, an Infection Prevention company specializing in continuously active antimicrobial surface coatings, is now partnering with Blickman Industries, the market leader in stainless steel and chrome equipment for over 130 years, to launch an innovative product line of continuously protected antimicrobial medical equipment.

Infection prevention research has established the role of the environment in posing a risk to Healthcare-associated infections (HAI), with many healthcare surfaces harboring high-levels of microbial bioburden.1

Recent work has underlined the risks posed by heightened environmental microbial burden that contribute to higher (HAI) risk.2

“Both Allied BioScience and Blickman understand the challenges posed by high-touch surfaces and shared equipment in pathogen transmission and we are committed to providing healthcare professionals with enhanced and continuous antimicrobial protection,” said Mike Ruley, Chief Executive Officer, Allied BioScience. “This partnership underlines our shared commitment to safer environments for patients, staff and visitors. With Blickman’s best-in-class, American-made stainless-steel solutions and our novel, non-toxic coating healthcare professionals now have enhanced protection on the essential equipment they use everyday.”

A broad portfolio of Blickman’s stainless steel and chrome medical equipment with continuous antimicrobial protection will be available to ship in January 2020. Products coated include:

IV poles

Case Carts

Mayo Stands

Warming Cabinets

OR Cabinets

An Innovative Partnership

As hospital equipment is constantly on the move and often shared amongst patients, healthcare professionals and rooms, it poses an increasing risk of being a vector for contamination and pathogen transmission.

Allied BioScience and Blickman share a deep dedication to public health and a mission to help protect patients and reduce illnesses caused by HAIs. This partnership launches a new layer of defense with continuous antimicrobial protection for key medical equipment.

"Blickman represents more than 130 years of leadership and service to healthcare professionals, with our stainless steel and chrome equipment of the highest quality," said Anthony Lorenzo, CEO of Blickman Industries. "With the enhanced understanding of the risks posed by environmental bioburden, we are excited to partner with Allied BioScience as we once again raise the industry standard for high quality, safe, durable medical equipment.”

About Allied BioScience:

Allied BioScience is dedicated to improving public health by developing innovative solutions to create cleaner human environments. Allied BioScience specializes in revolutionary, always-on antimicrobial coatings that provide continuous and long-lasting surface protection across public spaces.

About Blickman Industries:

Offering the highest quality of products and services to acute care hospitals, primary care offices and surgery centers across the nation, Blickman’s innovative products are renowned for their durability and optimal performance.





