The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CC, AZZ, TIGR and YJ

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Class Period: February 16, 2017 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

Throughout the class period, The Chemours Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chemours had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was greater than the Company had represented to a point that could be material; (3) the Company's policies, standards and procedures were not properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment (4) Chemours' handling, manufacture, use, and disposal of hazardous substances was not in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; and (5) as a result of these misrepresentations, Chemours shares traded at artificially inflated prices.

Azz, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)

Class Period: July 3, 2018 to October 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Azz, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)

Class Period: all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Fintech American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019; or (b) Fintech securities between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

The complaint alleges UP Fintech Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (ii) Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (iii) Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (iv) all of the foregoing had led to Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (v) as a result, the documents filed by the Company in connection with the initial public offering were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein, and the Company’s Class Period statements were likewise materially false and/or misleading.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Yunji American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2020

Yunji Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was shifting certain of its sales to its marketplace platform; (2) this supply chain restructuring was likely to disrupt Yunji’s relationships with suppliers; (3) this supply chain restructuring was likely to have an adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

