The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SEE, ZEN, IRBT and AFI

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Class Period: November 5, 2014 to August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

Sealed Air Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 to October 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Zendesk, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Zendesk’s clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (b) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its Software as a Service offerings, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia, due in large part to political uncertainty and China trade issues there; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Zendesk’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Class Period: November 21, 2016 to October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that defendants misrepresented the reason for iRobot’s acquisitions of Tokyo-based Sales on Demand Corporation and privately-held Robopolis SAS, which was to control the Company’s largest distributors so that defendants could inflate sales and revenue figures by stuffing the channel. Defendants further misled investors by repeatedly telling them throughout the Class Period that the Company was seeing continued double-digit revenue growth, and by attributing the growth to increased demand for the Roomba vacuums, when in reality defendants were engaging in channel-stuffing to artificially boost sales. Defendants also misstated that the Company’s channel inventory levels had not changed and would not change dramatically from quarter to quarter or year over year, when in fact iRobot was deliberately stuffing the channel in order to claim false revenue growth.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI)

Class Period: March 6, 2018 to November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2020

According to the complaint, Armstrong Flooring, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

