CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ADTN, UNIT, MO and TME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/adtran-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4474

Allegations: ADTRAN, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the ADTRAN, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQGS: UNIT)

Class Period: April 20, 2015 - February 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uniti-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4474

Allegations: During the class period, Uniti Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Uniti Group Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO)

Class Period: December 20, 2018 - September 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/altria-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4474

Allegations: Altria Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company’s $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (ii) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (iii) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Altria Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

Class Period: December 12, 2018 - August 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tencent-music-entertainment-group-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4474

Allegations: Tencent Music Entertainment Group made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tencent Music’s exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tencent Music Entertainment Group class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



