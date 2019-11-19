Segra Signs Lease for Second Cannabis Tissue Culture Facility Increasing Estimated Production Capacity to over 30 Million Plants Per Year 

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp. an agriculture technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company officially signed a lease agreement for their second cannabis tissue culture nursery located in Aldergrove, BC. This critical expansion is strategically located with access to international shipping hubs and a large existing agricultural labour pool. “We are thrilled to have reached this point in our expansion process,” says Todd McMurray, CEO and President of Segra International. “As we continue to grow, we will become increasingly more capable of addressing the nursery management needs of the cannabis sector. Segra would like to extend a special thank you to all the officials in the Township of Langley that have worked with us to make this project possible.”

Upon completion of construction in late 2020 this new facility will have a projected annual output capacity of over 30 million verified disease-free cannabis plantlets per year. This innovative facility will set a new standard in the plant tissue culture business through implementing numerous new cutting-edge technologies. “As we scale our facilities and services to meet global cannabis demands, state-of-the-art technology combined with world class automation is a must, and that’s exactly what we are doing in Aldergrove,” says Chief Tissue Culture Officer Dr. Sma Zobayed. “Our engineering team has been working for over 6-months on the design for this facility, and we are thrilled that we can now move forward.”

About Segra International

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering innovative services that accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry to better serve society. The Company’s plant tissue culture and genomics technologies, coupled with a vast business ecosystem, empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk, while exploring the next frontiers of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving medical, recreational, and hemp markets. Segra is developing industrial-scale facilities to produce disease-free, robust, and DNA fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. To support this vision, Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance. Segra currently has agreements with many leading global cannabis producers, including the Canadian licensed producers HEXO Corp., Agripharm Corp., and The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

Forward-looking information

This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Segra International:

info@segra-intl.com



