ERC-USA Sponsors Ancillary Meeting to Discuss Outcomes from Its Clinical Trial and Right To Try Patient Experience of ERC1671 in Recurrent Glioblastoma

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERC-USA announces today it will be holding an ancillary meeting to discuss clinical outcomes of its Phase 2 clinical trial of ERC1671 in recurrent glioblastoma, as well as its experience with its Right To Try patients. The meeting will be held concurrently with the 24th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Hotel on Friday, November 22, 2019.



Details include:

TITLE: “Clinical trial and Right to Try patient findings with ERC1671 immunotherapy in recurrent glioblastoma patients” LOCATION: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Hotel Desert Suite II 5350 East Marriott Blvd. Phoenix, Ariz. DATE: Friday, November 22, 2019 TIME: 12:00 Noon – 1:30 PM PST

Participants at the SNO Conference are encouraged to attend.



About ERC 1671

The ERC1671 (Gliovac™) vaccine is an advanced immunotherapy based on freshly extracted tumor cells and lysates that stimulates the patient’s immune system to recognize and reject cancer cells. The vaccine contains a combination of autologous tumor cells, and allogeneic tumor cells, generated from the glioma tumor tissues of three different donor cancer patients, and the lysates of all of these cells. Upon injection, this mixture stimulates the patient’s immune system to mount an immune response against the tumor cells, which may lead to their destruction.

Gliovac/ERC1671 is for patients suffering from a grade IV glioma (glioblastoma multiforme and gliosarcoma) when all other traditional treatments have failed. Further studies will target patients with newly diagnosed glioma with predictive marker indicating, unresponsiveness to Temozolomide chemotherapy (MGMT gene promoter unmethylation).

ERC1671 is currently in randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States as part of combination treatment for glioblastoma multiforme and gliosarcoma.

About ERC-USA

ERC-USA is a subsidiary of Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC-Belgium SA), a clinical stage emerging Biopharmaceutical Company developing a safe, highly effective approach for the treatment of cancer, particularly cancers of the brain. ERC has built a network of leading neuro-oncologists in several countries in the world, among others in the US and Europe to propel its immunotherapies through clinical development and to market. ERC’s regimen of therapeutic vaccines has shown early promise in patients suffering from recurrent Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the deadliest of brain cancers.



The company’s therapeutic approach can be potentially applied to many other types of solid cancers. Based in Belgium with subsidiaries in the U.S.A., Canada, Italy, Australia and an international presence throughout country specific agreements within Europe, and Latin America. To learn more, please visit http://erc-immunotherapy.com .

