NetNumber Celebrates 20 Years of Success Leading Network Modernization

Two Decades of Growth in the Company’s Products, Customer Base and Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today the achievement of an exciting milestone as the company celebrates 20 years of delivering mission-critical platforms and industry data services that power telecommunications and enterprise networks across the globe.



NetNumber was founded by Doug Ranalli, who had the foresight in 1999 that the telephony and internet worlds would one day come together. This provided an opportunity for an innovative start-up that understood the increasing importance of signaling and routing to evolving global networks–NetNumber. NetNumber soon launched its first software platform and cloud data services that would eventually support a portfolio of legacy signaling solutions interworking with evolving solutions protocols.

This small Lowell-based start-up grew. Today, the company employs more than 250 professionals around the world, and serves global customers in 45 countries, including the top ten tier 1 carriers.

NetNumber’s expansive portfolio of network solutions and data services spans all generations of networks and is delivered across the industry’s most advanced signaling platform, TITAN, including cloud-based Global Data Services.

The cloud-ready TITAN platform accelerates the delivery of new services like Private LTE, Analytics, Signaling Security and IoT/M2M, and is crucial in helping carriers solve complex challenges in their network transformation journeys. This award-winning platform enables a range of global data services for the industry including number portability, MVNO override data, fraud detection, 1-800 number look-up services, and much more. The combination of the TITAN platform, generations of network applications (like STP, DSC, HSS, HLR and Signaling firewall), and global data services is becoming increasingly valuable in the evolution of the signaling core and the real-time protection of the boundaries of the network.

“This is an exciting time in NetNumber’s history and in the industry,” said Kevin Peters, NetNumber president and CEO. “With our array of products, we continue to help operators and enterprises leverage key industry trends such as virtualization, cloudification, and containerization and combine these with our advancements in data analytics, Private LTE and advanced security to ensure superior global intergenerational network performance. We look forward to powering our customers’ success and providing intellectual leadership within the industry far into the future.”

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platform called TITAN. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions secure networks against current/emerging threats.

