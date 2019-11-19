MANOTO NEWS WILL INTERVIEW CAPTAIN CHRISTOPHER BEHNAM, AN AWARD-WINNING PILOT WITH A REMARKABLE STORY

An Extraordinary Look into the Life of a Real Hero

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manoto News is scheduled to interview Captain Christopher Behnam on Saturday evening, at 7 PM London Time and 2 PM EST. Captain Behnam, a senior United Airlines pilot, has a chilling story to relate about a catastrophic engine failure on Flight 1175. Manoto will discuss that event and other key incidents in his life that took him to the very brink of death. How has he survived and achieved great success? That will be the topic of Saturday’s show. There is a reason that Captain Behnam is called The Flying Lion.About Manoto TV Manoto TV is a London based general entertainment network, production company and distributor with cutting edge shows that are freely aired in Persian and English throughout the world. Its popularity is growing due to the quality of its programming and the ability to touch the hearts of its viewers.Manoto News: https://www.manototv.com/news About Captain Behnam:Captain Christopher Behnam has been a United Air Lines pilot for 33 years and is the recent recipient of the ALPA Superior Airmanship Award, an award that’s only been bestowed five times since the 1930’s. Behnam is a motivational speaker with a keen interest in humanitarian projects. He recently established Flying Lion Productions , LLC in an effort to reach a global audience with his innovative ideas on how to achieve success, even in the midst of adversity.For more information on these projects or Captain Behnam, please contact:Media Relations402.382.0045contact@flyinglionproductions.orgCaptain Christopher Behnam:Website: http://www.flyinglionproductions.org



