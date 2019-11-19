Rule Breaker Snacks Announces National Roll Out Of Rule Breaker Bites

Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based snacks. New Rule Breaker Bites are totally snackable, convenient, guilt-free and amazingly delicious. Rule Breaker Bites are coming to market following a successful Kickstarter campaign in the spring to help get the product launched. The campaign, which met the original backing goal in under two hours, ultimately raised more than 280% of that goal.

Creator of Innovative Vegan, Gluten-Free, Allergy-Friendly, Bean-Based Treats Continues Growth Trajectory with Launch of Second Product Line

We took the same great recipes that make Rule Breaker Brownies and Blondies so deliciously guilt-free and shrunk them down to just the right size to pop into your mouth. We've got snack-time solved!” — Nancy Kalish, Founder of Rule Breaker Snacks

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rule Breaker Snacks , maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, bean-based treats today announces the launch of its second product line, Rule Breaker Bites . Rule Breaker Bites are just what they sound like, luscious little bites of Rule Breaker Brownies, Blondies and Birthday Cake that are just as perfect for snacking on right out of the pouch as they are for adding to an ice cream sundae, yogurt smoothie or sneaking into a lunchbox for a sweet treat the kids will love and mom and dad will feel good about. Simply put, Rule Breaker Bites are totally snackable, convenient, guilt-free and amazingly delicious.Rule Breaker Bites are coming to market following a successful Kickstarter campaign in the spring to help get the product launched. The campaign, which met the original backing goal in under two hours, ultimately raised more than 280% of that goal to help make Rule Breaker Bites a reality.“We know today’s consumers demand better-for-you, convenient options that meet many different needs,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “So we took the same great recipes that make Rule Breaker Brownies and Blondies so deliciously guilt-free and shrunk them down to just the right size to pop into your mouth. Portable, convenient, made with clean ingredients and delicious – we’ve got snack-time solved! It’s a genius idea, if we do say so ourselves.”The original bean-based brownies and blondies now loved as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of Rule Breaker Snacks founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Just six months after being discovered by Whole Foods Market at a trade show in 2015, Rule Breaker Snacks were in 35 locations and haven’t looked back. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 2,000 retail locations nationwide and online sales have skyrocketed.Rule Breaker Bites are available in four-ounce resealable pouches in three decadent flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie and Birthday Cake, and are available online as well as in select retail locations. As with all Rule Breaker Snacks, new Rule Breaker Bites are:• 100% plant-based (vegan)• Certified gluten-free• Nut-free and safe for school• 100 calories per satisfying serving (3 bites)• Allergy-friendly• Certified Kosher• Non-GMO Project verified• Shelf stable for 12 months — without preservatives• Secret ingredient: chickpeas (that’s right, beans!)For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on company news and information follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram About Rule Breaker SnacksRule Breaker Snacksis the maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 2,000 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.###



