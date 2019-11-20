Vembu teams up with NLHA (Pty)Ltd to provide comprehensive data protection in South Africa

This partnership will allow NLHA (Pty)Ltd to distribute Vembu BDR Suite through its wide-network of Value Added Resellers and Solution Providers in South Africa

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vembu, a major player in the backup and disaster recovery market, has announced a new partnership with Nino Lee Hendricks and Associates (Pty)Ltd, a well-established distributor South Africa’s Western Cape province. This partnership will enable NLHA (Pty)Ltd to distribute Vembu’s flagship product, Vembu BDR Suite, in South Africa. It will help many small, medium and enterprise-level businesses protect their data at a minimal cost.

Vembu BDR Suite is known for its simple and easy to use interface and for being an all-inclusive backup solution that covers the needs of small, medium and enterprise-level companies. With Vembu, users can protect their Virtual (VMware, Hyper-V), Physical (Windows, Linux & Mac) and SaaS (Office 365 & G Suite) environments.

Here’s what Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Marketing and Management, Vembu had to say about the partnership, “We are pleased to be associated with NLHA (Pty)Ltd, a leading distributor and ‘Trusted Technology Advisor’ to small and large enterprise, as well as government customers. With our best in market backup and disaster recovery software and NLHA (Pty)Ltd’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, we hope to extend our reach and help businesses of all sizes achieve complete data protection of their infrastructures.”

NLHA (Pty)Ltd through its integrated solutions partner portfolio provides defense-in-depth multi-layered ICT security via consultative expertise to identify pain points, define requirements to address security gaps, and create the capability to deal with compliance issues and defend against next-generation threats.

NLHA (Pty)Ltd is well-positioned to help channel partners differentiate offerings and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing ICT Security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection.

Nino Hendricks, Managing Director, of NLHA (Pty)Ltd said “ Vembu’s solution is simplistic, economical and proven to be effective. ICT environments can be complex when implementing backup and disaster recovery solutions. The environments are made up of cloud, virtual and physical servers which adds to this complexity. Our technical teams tested various backup and disaster recovery solutions and settled for the Vembu range of products. Vembu offers a solution that is powerful, yet simple to implement. Vembu solutions offer granularity and control regardless of location and environment. We really look forward to introducing Vembu to the South African market so that they can benefit from this amazing product and service”

About Vembu

Vembu is one of the critical players in the backup and disaster recovery market for the past 15+years. They extend support to multiple environments at affordable pricing thus ensuring high availability to data centers. Vembu’s flagship offering is Vembu BDR Suite which is a comprehensive backup and recovery solution across VMware backup, Microsoft Hyper-V backup, physical and virtual environments, applications, and endpoints.

Through the NLHA (Pty)Ltd channel partners, customers have access to Vembu’s free edition of the Vembu BDR Suite and it has no feature restriction.

About NLHA (Pty)Ltd

Nino Lee Hendricks and Associates (Pty)Ltd is acclaimed as the fastest-growing “True Value-added Distributor” in South Africa with a huge presence in the retail and government sectors. With its extensive partner networks, NLHA (Pty)Ltd is also a well-known ICT Solutions consulting company, focussed on ICT security. They assist their enterprise and government customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing ICT Security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection.



