DZS to Deliver 5G Fronthaul Solutions to Rakuten Mobile

Cloud based mobile networks based on fiber fronthaul and backhaul solutions achieve end to end multigiga capacity and unprecedented performance over traditional mobile networks

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced it has been selected by Rakuten Mobile, Japan's newest mobile operator, as a technology partner to deliver the next generation of mobile cell site aggregation switches that support 4G LTE & 5G ready services as well as Wi-Fi services.



Rakuten Mobile is building a cloud-native mobile network that will scale the end user experience and transform the operational simplicity of managing a nationwide mobile network. Rakuten mobile’s new mobile architecture is based on network virtualization and cloud web-scale solutions that enable the ultra-fast delivery of services and readily scales for mass market roll-out. The utilization of fiber densification to mobile cell sites enables ultra-high performance and low latency transport that both enhances the end mobile user application experience and enables Rakuten to automate and manage the network services at a fraction of the cost of traditional operators.

“We are thrilled to partner with DZS, an industry leader in developing innovative managed network solutions,” said Tareq Amin, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Rakuten Mobile.

“Rakuten Mobile is truly changing the communications world landscape and revolutionizing the 5G world. We are excited to be a part of the transformative change in the mobile industry,” said Yung Kim, CEO of DZS.

