Athenex Announces Key Company Activities at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today that its abstract for the Phase III study of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (Oral Paclitaxel) in metastatic breast cancer has been selected for the press program of the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The Company will deliver an oral presentation at SABCS, taking place in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, December 13, 2019. After the oral presentation, the Company plans to discuss the results in a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webcast event for the investment community.

“We look forward to presenting additional data and analyses at SABCS from the pivotal Phase III study of Oral Paclitaxel in metastatic breast cancer,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Athenex’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited by the opportunity to share these updates with oncologists, patients and researchers to highlight Oral Paclitaxel’s potential to positively impact outcomes for people living with metastatic breast cancer.”

Oral Presentation Details: Abstract Title: Oral Paclitaxel with Encequidar: The first orally administered paclitaxel shown to be superior to IV paclitaxel on confirmed response and survival with less neuropathy: a Phase III clinical study in metastatic breast cancer. Session: General Session 6 Date and Time: Friday, December 13, 2019 at 3:15pm CT Location: Hall 3 / Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas For more information, please visit https://www.sabcs.org/Program/Daily-Schedule/Day-4

Abstracts that have been selected for the press program will only have titles posted to the SABCS website until the embargo lifts on December 13, when the complete abstract will post online.

On December 13, 2019, after the oral presentation, the Company plans to review the Phase III clinical data presented at SABCS during a webcasted event for the investment community. Further details will be made available in a separate announcement.

Attendees at SABCS are invited to visit the exhibit booth hosted by Athenex Oncology at the conference (booth #627/629), December 10 to 13, from 10:45am to 5pm CT daily.

The Orascovery platform was initially developed by Hanmi Pharmaceuticals and licensed exclusively to Athenex for all major worldwide territories except Korea, which is retained by Hanmi.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on non-absorbed P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; multiple locations in Chongqing, China; Manchester, UK; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com .

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the development stage of our primary clinical candidates and related risks involved in drug development, clinical trials, regulation, manufacturing and commercialization; our reliance on third parties for success in certain areas of Athenex’s business; our history of operating losses and need to raise additional capital to continue as a going concern; our ability to integrate CIDAL’s assets into our existing operations; competition; intellectual property risks; risks relating to doing business in China; the uncertainty of when, if at all, we will be able to resume producing API in our Chongqing plant; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available for free in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.athenex.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254495&p=irol-sec or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Tim McCarthy

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Direct: 212-915-2564

Randoll Sze

Chief Financial Officer

Email: RandollSze@athenex.com

Jacqueline Li

Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Email: JacquelineLi@athenex.com



