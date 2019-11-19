‘Canada’s Smartest Person’ Peter Dyakowski Appointed CEO Of Scholars Education Centre

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating 20 years in business, Scholars Education Centre is pleased to announce the appointment of new leadership. Effective immediately, Peter Dyakowski is taking the helm as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scholars Education Centre, backed by the professional experience of new President Matt Baxter.

Many will recognize Peter Dyakowski as the winner of CBC’s ‘Canada’s Smartest Person’ contest, who has bested many contenders in a weekly ‘You vs. Canada’s Smartest Person’ quiz by Maclean’s. Others may know Peter as an offensive lineman in the Canadian Football League, where he garnered a reputation as an exceptional athlete and community ambassador. He retired in 2017 after 11 years in the league, and now he is ready to bring his on and off-field experience to his new position of CEO.

“This is an opportunity for me to return to my own lifelong love of education,” says Peter Dyakowski, CEO of Scholars Education Centre. “I helped others as a tutor in university and tutoring was my first off-season job as a professional football player in the CFL. My wife and I operated a tutoring centre in Hamilton for years. I’ve never lost my passion for learning.”

Peter and Matt join Scholars Education Centre at an exciting time as they embark on a transformative growth plan to broaden their number of locations in Canada and the United States, expanding from their current roster of 30 learning centres. Even with substantial growth on the horizon, this will always remain the same: Scholars Education Centre will offer families an affordable, professional, and comfortable learning environment that fosters lifelong growth for students in education, self-confidence, self-esteem, and socialization.

“As the father of two children under 5, I can closely relate to families wondering what they can do to help support their children maximize their lifelong potential,” says Peter Dyadowski, CEO of Scholars Education Centre. “I am devoted to cultivating the already exceptional work of Scholars Education Centres so it maintains a cutting-edge approach to academic programming individualized to a child’s learning needs and goals. Scholars helps students not merely sharpen skills in order to perform better on tests — we help children and young adults amplify the analytical, critical, and creative thinking skills they will use every day.”

Scholars Education Centre believes in developing long-term partnerships within local communities and with families. To learn more about their academic programs and real-life results, visit them online: www.scholarscanada.com.

ABOUT SCHOLARS EDUCATION CENTRE

Founded in 1999, Scholars Education Centre is a leading tutoring and supplementary education service that offers research-driven proprietary programs in all subjects for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Scholars Education Centre’s focus is developing analytical and thinking skills — so students become self-aware, real-world thinkers who can take the skills they learn far beyond the classroom.

For more information on Scholars Education Centre, please visit www.scholarscanada.com

