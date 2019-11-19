SNOMED International signs SNOMED CT education delivery agreement with Digital China Health Technologies Co., Ltd

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOMED International is pleased to announce a recent partnership with Digital China Health Technologies Co., Ltd (DCHealth) as an approved delivery agent of SNOMED CT education throughout China.

DCHealth and SNOMED International have struck an agreement to deliver mutually agreed upon SNOMED CT educational content including the organization’s clinically and technically curated Foundation and Implementation courses, with the potential to also offer the organizations suite of Authoring courses for delivery. As part of this agreement, DCHealth will serve as an extension of the SNOMED International Education Program within China and be empowered to issue course completion certificates and certifications as applicable.

DCHealth is an innovative company in the industry of healthcare IT and Big Data and has enjoyed a relationship with SNOMED International. DCHealth has committed to develop an independent technology system, as well as to the development and innovation in healthcare Big Data and Precision Medicine, to promote healthcare information technology worldwide.

SNOMED International began delivery of education programming to support understanding, use and implementation of SNOMED CT in 2015. Since that time, and with demonstrated growth of the organization’s Member base and affiliates, SNOMED International has been exploring ways to broaden its ability to educate audiences interested in clinical terminology. At the recent SNOMED CT Expo 2019, SNOMED International featured in-person delivery of our most popular tutorials and workshops.

“We recognize and value the growing interest and demand for SNOMED CT education in China” offered SNOMED International CEO, Don Sweete. Mr. Sweete went on to say, “we are honored to engage in this education delivery agreement with DCHealth and appreciate the opportunity to move into this vital market with our comprehensive and mature education curriculum.”

David Shi, the founding CEO of Digital China Health shared with journalists, “in China, we are so passionate about big data and AI in healthcare, but without comprehensive coding, the benefits of medical data are limited substantially. The desire to adopt a world leading terminology is met with this great opportunity of assisting SNOMED CT in disseminating education locally. With our hands-on experience in the national projects in cancer, cardio and nephropathy, local experts will soon discover that SNOMED CT is the missing part they had been looking for.”

This arrangement went into effect as of 2nd July 2019. For more information on how to access SNOMED CT education, visit https://www.snomed.org/snomed-ct/education.

Contact info@snomed.org with any additional inquiries.





About SNOMED International

SNOMED International is a not-for-profit organization that owns and develops SNOMED CT, the world's most comprehensive healthcare terminology product. We play an essential role in improving the health of humankind by determining standards for a codified language that represents groups of clinical terms. This enables healthcare information to be exchanged globally for the benefit of patients and other stakeholders. We are committed to the rigorous evolution of our products and services, to deliver continuous innovation for the global healthcare community. SNOMED International is the trading name of the International Health Terminology Standards Development Organisation.

www.snomed.org

Kelly Kuru, Executive Lead, Communications SNOMED International 1 416 566 8725 kku@snomed.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.