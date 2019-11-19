Lucent Botanicals Develops Designer Calm CBD Mints

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, CA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakland, California – People today are anxious.

Anxiety disorders, which are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affect 40-million adults in the U.S. – almost 20 percent of the adult population.

Every day in the United States, 40 million people are looking for ways to calm down. If they don’t find a way off the ledge, people with anxiety disorders are three to five times more likely to visit the doctor. They are also six times more likely to be hospitalized for psychiatric disorders.

Many consumers have turned to alternative, holistic supplements, including CBD products, to help them. Lucent Botanicals, an Oakland-based health and wellness company, has developed seven designer CBD mints, including Calm CBD Mint.

“We developed our designer CBD mints with specific formulations of terpenes and herbs that address health and wellness benefits,” said Chris Cooper, founder of Lucent Botanicals. “Our CBD mints are benefit specific. Each mint has a formula to address a different benefit.”

Lucent Botanicals’ designer CBD mints, which are available on lucentbotanicals.com, include:

Calm CBD Mints

Energy CBD Mints

Focus CBD Mints

Inflammation Relief CBD Mints

Mood Lift CBD Mints

Pain Relief CBD Mints

Sleep CBD Mints



“We have a variety of CBD products for people who need various health and wellness benefits,” Cooper said. “We developed these designer CBD mints to help improve the quality of life for people.”

For example, 50-70 million people in the U.S. suffer from various sleep disorders. This is why millions of people are tired every day and often take energy products to give them a boost during the afternoon lulls.

Lucent Botanicals also wants to make CBD more readily available to a wider audience of consumers, which is why Lucent chose mints as the delivery method. They are a tasty and better alternative to tinctures, vaping, capsules, and gummies.

For more information, visit the company’s Instagram account, and lucentbotanicals.com.

