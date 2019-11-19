BOS Receives a $460,000 Robotic System Order from a Mexican Plastic Manufacturer

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LEZION, Israel, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of RFID and Robotic systems and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises, announced today that it has received a $460,000 order from a Mexican plastic manufacturer. The order is for a robotic system of In-Mold Labeling (IML) for injection molding products, and is expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2020.



Eyal Cohen, BOS co-CEO and CFO commented, “BOS has extensive experience providing IML robotic systems worldwide. We are pleased to receive this significant order and expand our relationship with an existing customer by assisting the automation of their in-mold labeling operations. Our IML robotic system integrates with the plastic injection machine to provide automated in-mold decorating that appears on the final product. Our customer has several manufacturing sites in North and South America and we anticipate that it will place follow-on orders for our exceptional robotic systems.”

Yuval Viner, BOS co-CEO added, “We believe our robotics business has the potential to be a substantial growth driver for our Company. We remain focused on increasing the international market recognition of our robotics capabilities and capitalizing on new opportunities to capture market share. With that in mind, we plan to establish a sales office in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2020, to better position BOS for the growing market opportunity in North America.”

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of RFID and Robotic systems and of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises. BOS offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The Company's Supply Chain division provides electronic components mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide including electronic components services of consolidation from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com or contact:

International



John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

(203) 972-9200 jnesbett@institutionalms.com Company Contact



Eyal Cohen, Co-CEO & CFO

BOS

+972-542525925

eyalc@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; risks associated with completing and successfully integrating an acquisition with BOS’s existing business; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



