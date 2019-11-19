Ultimus Forum Explores SEC’s Enforcement and Regulatory Best Practices for Asset Managers

Conversation Encompasses Both Registered and Private Funds

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), one of the largest independent fund service providers, today shares a recent interview (via video link) between Brian Privor, President of Ultimus’ Compliance Division, and Anthony S. Kelly, former Co-Chief of the Enforcement Division’s Asset Management Unit at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Kelly is now a partner at the global law firm of Dechert LLP, handling white collar crime and securities litigation.



The interview was conducted at Ultimus’ recent New York Influencer event, as both men discussed new and pending SEC rules and related regulatory pronouncements, as well as SEC enforcement and examination trends facing advisers of both registered and private funds. Privor and Kelly also covered Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and board duties, and liability questions ranging across asset management-related issues including fiduciary standards, valuation, distribution and 12b-1 fees, best execution, cross-trading, data analytics, advertising and disclosure issues.

Interview dialog helped the audience understand how the broader regulatory and enforcement environment guides compliance with technical regulatory rules. “Building a robust compliance program requires not only technical fluency, but proactive management to respond to evolving regulatory standards and expectations,” said Privor. “Our approach to compliance is informed by our team of CCOs that have experience as the regulators, as well as decades of experience servicing hundreds of advisers executing strategies across an array of asset classes. We don’t just tell clients how to comply – we build resilient compliance programs so they can anticipate trends and manage risk within a constantly-changing regulatory environment.”

Click here to watch the full video interview.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus has a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring professional staff.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 750 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.