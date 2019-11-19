Predictive Oncology CEO Discusses Corporate Milestones, Unique Approach to Cancer Research in Exclusive Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven precision medicine company focused on applying data and artificial intelligence (AI) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announces the broadcast of its audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/53oiD

Predictive Oncology CEO Dr. Carl Schwartz joins NNW’s Stuart Smith for a look at the company’s strategy of applying its smart tumor profiling and AI platform to extensive genomic and biomarker patient data sets, allowing them to build predictive models of tumor drug response that will improve clinical outcomes for the cancer patients. The interview also digs into the company’s numerous corporate and scientific milestones achieved in 2019.

“Predictive Oncology and its subsidiaries, in collaboration with key players in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotech industries, are finding success in several arenas,” Dr. Schwartz says. The Skyline Medical division continues to grow and expand worldwide with sales of its direct-to-drain fluid disposal system, designed specifically for medical applications, actively selling in the Middle East, India, Australia, and in the United States.

The company’s TumorGenesis division has advanced its research to the point where tumors can be grown outside of the body in a medium that “fools the tumor into thinking it’s still in the body,” Dr. Schwartz explains. The advantage to this method of research is that it allows for a faster and more accurate identification of biomarkers, which can lead to development of patient-specific treatment options. Dr. Schwartz expects this revolutionary product to hit the market by year’s end.

The company’s main division, Helomics, holds the world’s largest database of tumor drug response profiles - over 150,000 tumors covering more than 137 types of cancer gathered over the last 15 years. Helomics applies AI to this rich data to aid oncologists in personalizing cancer therapy and to drive development of new, targeted therapies. Collaborative studies are underway with several renowned medical institutions and pharmaceutical firms to validate Helomic’s AI platform for several targeted cancers.

“In contrast to other companies that are just starting to do this, who then have to wait for at least four or five years to obtain patient outcomes, we already have this information going back over 10 years. This ability to access historical outcome data to complement the drug response profiles and molecular information about the tumor makes us unique,” Dr. Schwartz says. “I think that we are looking forward to a robust 2020, with a lot more to come. I would tell all of our shareholders to stay tuned.”

Listen to the full interview here: http://nnw.fm/53oiD

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is an AI-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. The company applies smart tumor profiling and its AI platform to extensive genomic and biomarker patient data sets to predict clinical outcomes and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes for cancer patients of today and tomorrow. Predictive Oncology currently has approximately 150,000 clinically validated cases on its molecular information platform, with more than 38,000 specific to ovarian cancer. The company’s data is highly differentiated, having both drug-response data and access to historical outcome data from patients. Predictive Oncology intends to generate additional sequence data from these tumor samples to deliver on the clear unmet market need across the pharmaceutical industry for a multi-omic approach to new drug development. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Predictive-Oncology.com .

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.