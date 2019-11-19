Wonderfilm Media CEO Discusses Production, Talent and Expansion in Exclusive Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR) (OTCQB:WDRFF), a producer of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal, announces the broadcast of its audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/wt1Lh

Wonderfilm Media CEO Kirk Shaw joins NNW’s Stuart Smith in a discussion on the company’s business model in producing quality theatrical releases and entertainment content for an expanding array of streaming services.

Wonderfilm is backed by four Hollywood producers who have produced over $1 billion in hit movie revenues, and led by Shaw, a veteran producer of 240 movies airing on television and the big screen, including the Oscar-winning “The Hurt Locker,” starring Jeremy Renner.

Award-winning producers Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates joined the company earlier this year, adding to Wonderfilm talent that produced two of the most successful Hollywood films of 2017 and 2018: “Get Out” ($255 million USD gross revenue) and “BlacKkKlansman” ($100 million USD gross revenue).

Shaw briefly highlights Wonderfilm’s most recent releases, including “The Fanatic,” starring John Travolta, and “Tammy’s Always Dying,” starring Felicity Huffman, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The company’s lineup also includes “Primal,” an action-thriller starring Nicolas Cage, which opened in theaters Nov. 9, 2019.

The interview also spotlights Wonderfilm’s operational achievements, such as the launch of Wonderfilm Global, an international film and television sales and distribution joint venture expected to generate significant incremental revenue.

“That was a big accomplishment for the company and for me,” Shaw states. “I already have tremendous relationships with many foreign buyers, so being able to sell to them directly is a big stepping-stone.”

In discussing the broader entertainment industry and Wonderfilm’s focus for the remainder of the year and into 2020, Shaw notes the explosion of streaming services coming onto the market, with Disney, Apple, Microsoft and Google giving Netflix its first real competition for subscribers. Demand for quality content is high, which Shaw says Wonderfilm and other third-party content suppliers are anxious to fill.

“Disney, for the first time in its history, has to start looking at third-party content from suppliers like us,” he says. “And it’s our content that’s required to fill the time and attract the subscribers. It’s an exciting time to be in the entertaining business and in the content creation business.”

Listen to the full interview here: http://nnw.fm/wt1Lh

About Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm currently has 13 films in or going into production with six scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2020 with many significant movies and TV Series in the development queue. Most notable among the $60 million U.S. total of green-lit features are the horror film, “Amityville 1974,” in theatres October 2020, and the action film, “Inside Game,” starring Tyrese Gibson, hitting theatres in the fall of 2020. The Company is also currently developing secured valuable IP rights including the Steve McQueen Story and the book adaptation, Merchant of Death.

The Wonderfilm core producing team of Kirk Shaw, Shaun Redick and Dan Grodnik are busy broadening and burnishing the Wonderfilm brand by raising the profile of our films across the industry, attracting "A" list stars to our productions and widening our theatrical releases.

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business. For more information, go to: www.wonderfilm.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.