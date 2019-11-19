VERB Announces Partnership with NCompassTrac to Provide its Interactive Video Capabilities to the Auto Dealer Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announces a new partnership with NCompassTrac , an industry leader in the development of cloud and mobile-based technologies that enhance and increase the revenue potential of Automotive and PowerSports dealers throughout the world.



Currently utilized by more than 1,500 dealerships, NCompassTrac helps Automotive and PowerSports dealers visualize their Dealership Management System (DMS) in a real-time dashboard, allowing them to identify and respond more effectively to those customer segments that drive revenue.

VERB’s partnership with NCompassTrac is part of a new initiative called the CustomerTrac® Marketplace in which NCompassTrac is teaming up with leaders in the Automotive and PowerSports industries to create a marketplace that allows Dealers to discover the best revenue opportunities and take action fast. By offering VERB’s interactive video capabilities within their CustomerTrac® Marketplace, dealerships can communicate more effectively with their customers and increase overall growth and retention with no change to their DMS. With this new initiative, among others, NCompassTrac expects to double their client base in 2020.

“In addition to generating significant revenue opportunities, this partnership with NCompassTrac allows us to showcase the capabilities of our interactive video technology in the Automotive and PowerSports industry as part of our strategy to expand into many other new industries, markets, and business sectors,” said President of Global Sales for VERB, McKinley Oswald. “NCompassTrac is a widely respected name in the Automotive and PowerSports industries, and we appreciate the opportunity to work alongside them. As the industry leader in cloud-based technologies for Automotive and PowerSports Dealerships, NCompassTrac represents a perfectly aligned partner for VERB as we enter this exciting, new vertical.”

“As we explore partnership opportunities for our Marketplace – we seek unique and exciting ways for our dealers to engage their customer audience,” said Chris Daden, CEO at NCompassTrac. “Adding VERB’s interactive video capabilities to our CustomerTrac® Dashboard allows us to demonstrate our commitment to continue to deliver the kind of unique, measurable value our dealers have come to expect from us.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit:. myVerb.com

About NCompassTrac

NCompassTrac is an industry leader in the development of cloud and mobile-based technologies that enhance and increase the revenue potential of companies though out the world. Headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA, NCompassTrac provides the automotive, powersports and other industries products that focus on capturing new and retaining existing customers through patented products and methods. Its customers include Mercedes Benz, Honda, BMW, Lexus, GMC, Harley-Davidson, Polaris Industries, and other major industry brands.

