Calling All Cocktail Enthusiasts: Drinkworks and Brown-Forman Announce Partnership to Develop Co-Branded Cocktails

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, beverage innovation company Drinkworks® and spirits and wine company Brown-Forman Corporation announced a partnership to develop signature cocktails for use in the Drinkworks Home Bar system. With the Brown-Forman and Drinkworks partnership, consumers will be able to enjoy their favorite cocktails made with their favorite brands. The initial selection is expected to hit the market in mid-2020.



“We could not be more thrilled to launch our first cocktail partnership with Brown-Forman, a company with amazing brands and steeped in history,” said Drinkworks CEO, Nathaniel Davis. “Our goal has always been to elevate at-home entertaining experiences, and we’re excited to add even more variety to our growing cocktail portfolio with spirits from brands our users already love and trust.”

"By using the Drinkworks Home Bar system, consumers can serve premium cocktails crafted with well-known brands such as Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack, Chambord, and Herradura,” said Erin Schlader, SVP, Brown-Forman. “Many people love cocktails and want to offer variety without worrying about recipes or a list of ingredients. The Drinkworks Home Bar is a great innovation and Brown-Forman is proud to be at the forefront.”

The new co-branded cocktails will be produced by Drinkworks and available on drinkworks.com. The initial menu of signature cocktails will likely feature several Brown-Forman spirits, such as Jack Daniel’s, Gentleman Jack, Herradura and Chambord, and include classic cocktails like Margaritas and Manhattans as well as more adventurous cocktails like French Martinis.

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is available in Missouri, Florida, California, Pennsylvania and New York on drinkworks.com, as well as through in-store and online retailers. For more information and to see a list of participating retailers in each state, please visit drinkworks.com.

About Drinkworks®

Drinkworks® is a design-driven, user-centric beverage innovation company defining new ways to make it remarkably simple to enjoy a variety of bar-quality drinks at home with convenience. The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig® is a first-of-its-kind appliance designed to use Drinkworks pods to prepare cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button. A joint venture between Keurig Dr Pepper (Keurig) and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Drinkworks is committed to making the entire drinking experience — from purchase, to creation, to enjoyment — more remarkable through innovation. The company is headquartered in Bedford, MA with facilities in Williston, VT. For more information and to purchase the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig®, Drinkworks® pods and Drinkworks® accessories, visit Drinkworks.com.

About Brown-Forman

For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

For more information, contact:

Taylor Hirz

taylor@praytellagency.com

(714) 943-5296



