Movement Industries Corporation (OTC: MVNT) Announces New Name and Ticker Symbol

Houston, TX, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT), formerly Visual Healthcare Corp, began trading under the new ticker symbol, MVNT, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The company legally changed its name in Nevada to Movement Industries Corporation in August 2019. The ticker and name change comes as the result of several months of fulfilling documentation requests from FINRA. We would like to thank our legal counsel and all the members of the Movement team that participated in this effort.

Now that our OTC profile matches our legal name, we will be sharing our overall corporate vision over the next several weeks. We will be releasing details on our new process solutions division this week.

About Movement Industries Corporation, formerly Visual Healthcare Corp.

Movement Industries Corporation (“Movement”), formerly Visual Healthcare Corp., invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. Movement’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units.

Movement’s vision is to create prosperity locally and growth globally in every community around the world by empowering individuals and industry to advanced humanity through innovation.

Stay up to date by following Movement Industries at twitter.com/mvmntin or subscribe to updates at our website at https://mvmnt.in

About Hi-Alloy Valve

Hi-Alloy Valve is a leading supplier of valves across multiple industries with the primary focus on wellhead (API 6A upstream) and pipeline (API 6D midstream) valves for the oil and gas industry. Hi-Alloy is a certified ISO 9001:2015 and API Q1 company that provides the global energy market with an extensive product line and exceptional service.

For more information about Hi-Alloy Valve visit www.hialloyvalve.com.

Please direct all inquiries to:

Contact Information:

MVNT Shareholder/Investor Inquiries

LTN Capital Ventures

1-713-849-1300

investors@ltncap.com

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief or expectations of the Movement and members of its management team with respect to the Movement’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Movement’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Movement’s website. Movement disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



