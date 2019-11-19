General Sá Miranda reaffirms FAA rejuvenation

Luena, ANGOLA, November 19 - The Army commander, General Gouveia João de Sá Miranda, defended last Monday in Luena, eastern Moxico Province, the continuous rejuvenation of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), to guarantee the country’s tranquillity.,

Speaking to the press, at the end of a visit to find out the military readiness of the Luena Military Instruction Centre, the general said that the aim was to reach high standards of troop development.

He stressed that the purpose is to inject “new blood” into the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) for rejuvenation from soldiers to generals.

Regarding the military effectives at Luena Instruction Centre, Sá Miranda emphasized the progress in theoretical and practical training of the recruits, so that later they can be placed in combat units.

On his first day of a work visit to Moxico, which is the largest province of Angola, the Army commander also held a meeting with members of the East Military Region (RML).

This Tuesday, on parade, the military commander will speak to the troops based at the Luena Military Instruction Centre.

