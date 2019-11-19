CoinField Sends Limited Invites for SOLO Token Pre-Sale 

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinField will send out 50,000 invitations to the Sologenic VIP Pre-Sale on Friday, November 22. Only 40 million SOLO tokens will be available for purchase at a discounted rate to a limited amount of participants before the public sale in Q1 2020. The Pre-Sale is set to take place December 9-16, 2019, just days after Sologenic was nominated as “DeFi Project of the Year” at a leading blockchain conference in Malta.



Those who receive an invite must be signed up for a CoinField account, passed the KYC verification process, and successfully funded their account before December 6, 2019 in order to participate in the token sale. A second round of invitations will be issued if the first allocation is not fulfilled within five days.

All SOLO purchases must be made via USDT, USDC, or XRP during the SOLO VIP PRE-SALE. However, users may deposit fiat and convert to USDT, USDC, or XRP to participate.

“Our vision for Sologenic is to create a DeFi ecosystem where the SOLO community is involved and playing an important role within the whole ecosystem. The developers can help to build and improve the ecosystem while being incentivized. The ultimate goal is to make this as decentralized as possible, where CoinField’s role is only limited to fiat on and off-ramping, and KYC, to make sure the operation is fully compliant with local and international regulations.” – CoinField CEO Bob Ras.

About Sologenic:

Sologenic is an ecosystem built on top of XRP ledger that merges traditional financial markets with crypto assets. The ecosystem tokenizes over 30,000 stocks and ETFs from global stock exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, Tokyo, London, and more. It deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity, providing purposes to operate. SOLO holders receive a wide range of benefits such as Crypto Cards, Staking Rewards, Community Funds, Expansion Funds, and participation in different decision making events. Learn more on https://www.sologenic.com.

About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange which operates in 193 countries globally. The platform supports top six fiat currencies and a large number of digital assets. Learn more on https://www.coinfield.com.

Press & Media Inquiries

Darren Amner, darren.amner@coinfield.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.