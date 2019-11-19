Swiftpage Refreshes Full Suite of Act! CRM Solutions for SMBs

Latest version boasts a completely modernized user interface, customizable console, all-new Act! Growth Suite plans and pricing, and more

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiftpage , the provider of Act! , a leading cloud-enabled CRM and marketing automation platform aimed at helping small and midsized businesses (SMBs) grow, today announced the availability of the latest version of Act! Growth Suite.



Updates to Act! Growth Suite reaffirm Swiftpage’s commitment to leading the SMB CRM market, with a new highly-customizable customer console, turnkey marketing automation campaigns and many more SMB-focused technology enhancements. Act! offers a range of solutions designed to cover the spectrum of SMB needs. No other solution on the market today provides the technology, price flexibility and customizability that Act! is offering with this new suite of solutions.

“With this launch, we are now able to offer SMBs the CRM and marketing automation tools they need to run and grow their business no matter where they are on their journey,” said H. John Oechsle, president and CEO of Swiftpage. “If you are a small business that is just getting started, we have an on-ramp for you, and as you grow, we will be with you every step of the way. Our new plans and pricing offer the right tools at the right price to help our SMB customers across industries and business sizes.”

Key Features and Updates

All-new Act! Growth Suite plans and pricing

Users can now choose from a range of affordable options that fit the needs of their business, no matter where they are on their growth journey. The new Act! Growth Suite Starter is designed for SMBs just getting started or with simple requirements. The Act! Growth Suite Professional, Premier and Ultimate plans offer increasing sophistication with full-featured CRM and marketing automation capabilities. See Act! Growth Suite plans and pricing here .

New Customizable Customer Console

Upon opening the solution, Act! Growth Suite users get an at-a-glance view of what’s on their schedule, which deals are likely to close this month or whatever’s most relevant to them based on how they personalize their new home screen. This completely customizable console increases productivity by presenting users with pertinent real-time information to ensure they stay focused on their daily priorities and have a birds-eye view of their customers and pipeline.

Marketing Automation Templates & Turnkey Campaigns

Act! Growth Suite users can quickly jumpstart their marketing efforts using 170+ mobile responsive templates, helping them execute impactful and professional communications without a big budget or marketing expertise. The new turnkey campaigns take it a step further and provide SMBs with out-of-the-box marketing workflows that automate proven best practices to enhance customer engagement.

Rich Data Insights

The latest version of Act! allows users to create groups and advanced queries with business- or industry-specific data in Custom Tables for use in targeted marketing and sales initiatives. Users now have greater flexibility with custom charts and can drill-through to detailed customer and opportunity details from Act! Insight custom charts. Find a complete list of what’s new .

The new Act! Growth Suite is available for purchase now in the United States. International versions will be available in the coming weeks. To learn more about the Act! Growth Suite, please visit www.act.com .

Social Media and Website Links

About Act!

Act! has been a pioneer in the SMB CRM market, with millions of customers, in over 100 countries trusting Act! to run and grow their business. Today, Act! Growth Suite offers the rich CRM and marketing automation functionality, unparalleled flexibility and exceptional value for every SMB no matter where they are on their growth journey.

©2019 Swiftpage ACT! LLC. All rights reserved. Swiftpage, Act!, and the Swiftpage product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Swiftpage ACT! LLC, or its affiliated entities. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts — North America

Mallory Bowers

Swiftpage

(720) 490-4332

mbowers@swiftpage.com

Dave Feistel

Bastion Elevate

(949) 502-6200 x 224

dave@bastionelevate.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.