Everi Delivering World Class Exclusive Gaming Content to Golden Nugget for Online Real-Money Gaming in New Jersey

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products and financial technology and loyalty solutions, announced today that GoldenNuggetCasino.com has exclusively launched the Company’s player-favorite Triple Threat® and six other titles for online real-money play in New Jersey. GoldenNuggetCasino.com is now fully integrated with Everi’s Remote Game Server (“RGS”), providing Golden Nugget with direct access to the Company’s premium land-based titles for its iGaming platform, including additional titles expected to follow the exclusive launch.



“Our RGS integration with GoldenNuggetCasino.com is another significant milestone for our Interactive division as it positions us to accelerate the growth of this business by delivering world class gaming content directly to licensed online real-money gaming operators in New Jersey,” said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President, Digital and Interactive Business Leader, of Everi. “We are excited to partner with one of the most successful online casino operators in the U.S. and deliver to the GoldenNuggetCasino.com player community our deep library of compelling titles that continue to perform well in land-based casinos.”

“Everi’s land-based stepper titles and entertaining video slot games represent a unique content profile that we know will resonate well with our online players,” said Thomas Winter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Online Gaming, at Golden Nugget. “Current Everi titles such as Black Diamond® have been performing extremely well and we are excited to integrate directly with their RGS to provide us access to even more of their high-quality gaming content.”

Everi’s RGS currently supports a library of 30 titles and is expected to exceed 50 titles by year-end. Everi designed its proprietary RGS using state-of-the-art system architecture enabling the Company to develop and distribute compelling player-preferred content directly to operators. This content includes award-winning three-reel mechanical games and attractive video slots, all built to deliver the exact same look, game features, and math as their land-based counterparts with the added player feature to play games in landscape or portrait mode. Everi’s RGS offers robust data analytics and real-time reporting and can support custom-built games for operators.

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

The Golden Nugget Atlantic City, located on Frank S. Farley Marina, is a premier resort destination, offering guests more than 740 rooms and suites. The entire property went through a $150 million complete renovation 5 years ago and has taken on a fresh, modern look to include a high-energy casino featuring the most popular slot and video poker machines, table games, and poker room; nightly entertainment, new bars and lounges, stylish retail offerings, as well as Landry’s signature world-class restaurants such as Chart House and Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse; a luxury spa and salon; and H20 poolside lounge. The Golden Nugget has already established strong brand recognition worldwide with locations in Las Vegas and Laughlin, NV, Biloxi, MS and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Launched in November 2013, GoldenNuggetCasino.com intends to offer the best user experience to New Jersey online and mobile real-money gaming players. Supported by the largest selection of games for both desktop and mobile players, a user-friendly interface and a world-class Customer Service team, GoldenNuggetCasino.com was voted Operator of the Year four years in a row from 2015 to 2018 at the iGaming North America Awards.

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries.

