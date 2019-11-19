OnTerra Systems Announces New, Free Bing Maps Licensing Buying Guide

New Bing Maps Licensing Buying Guide Offers Powerful Insights Into Buying Affordable Bing Maps Licensing

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), a USA-based technology company offering Bing Maps Licensing & web mapping products based on Bing Maps, today announced the availability of a free, Bing Maps Licensing Buying Guide. This free Bing Maps Licensing buying guide can be obtained at: https://www.onterrasystems.com/bing-maps-licensing-buying-guide/



OnTerra Systems’ new Bing Maps Licensing Buying Guide is designed to help people working at software development firms, businesses, non-profits, government departments, or research teams make the best purchasing decision for their Bing Maps licensing needs.

This Bing Maps Licensing Buying Guide provides the basics on Bing Maps pricing plans, and how to make a buying decision that reflects budget and application needs. OnTerra Systems’ Bing Maps Licensing Buying Guide includes the following content:

How Google Maps Application Program Interface (API) price hikes have forced developers to seek alternatives

Why Bing Maps is a strategic & affordable alternative to the Google Maps API

A comparison between the Google Maps API, Bing Maps Licensing from Microsoft & Bing Maps Licensing from OnTerra Systems

An overview of Bing Maps’ impressive array of fleet management APIs

Industries that are well-served by Bing Maps

Bing Maps Licensing buying tips

How OnTerra Systems is able to offer Bing Maps Licensing at the low starting price point of $500 per year

“When prices for the Google Maps API increased by up to 1,000 percent, it caused developers worldwide who need mapping APIs to seek out affordable alternatives to Google Maps,” explained Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president.

“As a long-time Bing Maps reseller, OnTerra Systems buys access to Bing Maps in bulk, and then offers access to Bing Maps Licensing at a starting price point of just $500 per year. OnTerra Systems’ low cost per entry for Bing Maps Licensing allows developers, small, and mid-sized companies to buy only what they need, and to be able to afford this technology,” he said.

To download the free Bing Maps Licensing Buying Guide, visit: https://www.onterrasystems.com/bing-maps-licensing-buying-guide/

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a leading software company that offers affordable Bing Maps Licensing, RouteSavvy route optimization software, the RouteSavvy route optimization API, and the MapSavvy Web Map Service. OnTerra Systems’ mission is to provide affordable access to traditionally expensive technologies. OnTerra Systems has thousands of customers, and is a long-time Microsoft partner. OnTerra can be reached at: www.OnTerraSystems.com or 720.836.7201.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR Agency – Denver, Colo.

303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.