Global Carsharing Telematics Market Outlook to 2023 with Case Studies of 59 Carsharing Initiatives from Specialist CSOs & Car OEMs

What are the latest developments in the carsharing market?

The analyst estimates that carsharing membership will grow at a CAGR of 35 percent from 50.4 million at the end of 2018 to 227.1 million by 2023. This report explains all segments including station-based and free-floating public carsharing as well as corporate carsharing. Get up to date with the latest information about carsharing organisations, vendors, products and markets.



Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies

New data on carsharing fleets and members worldwide

A comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Detailed profiles of 30 carsharing platform vendors and their propositions

Case studies of 59 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs and car OEMs

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2023

This report answers the following questions:

What is the current status of the carsharing telematics industry?

Which are the leading carsharing telematics platform providers?

How are carmakers positioning themselves in the carsharing market?

What carsharing services are available from leading service providers today?

What business models are used by carsharing companies?

What technology choices are there for carsharing operators?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America and other parts of the world?

How will the corporate carsharing market evolve in the upcoming years?

The public carsharing fleet reached 332,000 vehicles worldwide in 2018



According to a new research report, the number of users of carsharing services worldwide is forecasted to grow from 50.4 million people in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1 percent to reach 227.1 million people in 2023. The analyst forecasts that the number of cars used for carsharing services will grow at a CAGR of 29.2 percent from 332,000 at the end of 2018 to 1.2 million at the end of 2023. Carsharing is one of many car-based mobility services that have become available for people that want to complement other modes of transportation with car-based mobility occasionally.

Examples of other car-based mobility services include traditional car rental, carpooling, ridesharing, taxi and ridesourcing services. Carsharing is a decentralised car rental service focusing on short term rentals. CarSharing Organisations (CSOs) offer members access to a fleet of shared cars 24/7 from unattended self-service locations.

Usage is billed by the minute/hour and by distance driven, with rates that include fuel, insurance and maintenance. Today, most CSOs use station-based networks with roundtrip rental. This operational model requires members to return a vehicle to the same designated station from which it was accessed. Some CSOs have also started to offer one-way carsharing that enables users to return the car to any station operated by the CSO.



Another model that is rapidly gaining in popularity is free floating carsharing, which enables members to pick up and drop off cars anywhere within a designated area. Leading vendors of hardware and software platforms enabling carsharing services include INVERS, Convadis, Omoove, Wunder Mobility, OTA Keys, Vulog, Ridecell, Targa Telematics and Mobility Tech Green.

Several carsharing technology vendors are also targeting the emerging corporate carsharing market which can be used by corporations to increase corporate car pool availability and reduce mobility costs. Carsharing services are offered by specialist carsharing companies, car rental companies, carmakers, as well as other players such as public transport operators. During the past year, carmakers have been very active and launched new carsharing services.

In February 2019, Daimler and BMW formally merged Car2go and DriveNow under the SHARE NOW brand. The Car2go app rebranded to SHARE NOW this November and the integration work will continue in 2020, starting in cities where both Car2go and DriveNow are present. Other carmakers including Volkswagen (WeShare), PSA Group (Free2Move) and Volvo Cars (M) have also launched new carsharing initiatives in 2018-2019.

Car rental CSOs include Ubeeqo (owned by Europcar Mobility Group), Sixt Share (Sixt) as well as Zipcar (owned by Avis Budget Group). Specialised carsharing providers such as EVCard, GoFun, GreenWheels, Pand Auto, Mobility Carsharing, Enjoy, Communauto, Socar, Delimobil and many others accounted for about 72 percent of the carsharing members and managed close to 70 percent of the carsharing fleet worldwide at the end of 2018.

Who should buy this report?

The Carsharing Telematics Market is the foremost source of information about the rapid adoption of carsharing technology. Whether you are a car manufacturer, telematics service provider, telecom operator, content provider, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered



List of Figures

Executive summary

1 Cars and personal mobility services

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.2 Market trends

1.2.1 Peak car use and car ownership

1.2.2 The sharing economy

1.3 Car-based mobility services

1.3.1 Overview of carsharing services

1.3.2 Carsharing operational models

1.4 Carsharing services worldwide

1.4.1 Carsharing in Europe

1.4.2 Carsharing in North America

1.4.3 Carsharing in Asia-Pacific

1.4.4 Carsharing in ROW

1.4.5 Overview of carsharing service providers

1.5 Car telematics infrastructure

1.5.1 Vehicle segment

1.5.2 Tracking segment

1.5.3 Network segment

1.5.4 Service segment

2 Car OEM mobility service initiatives

2.1 BMW

2.1.1 Overview of BMW group passenger car models

2.1.2 DriveNow (SHARE NOW)

2.1.3 ReachNow (REACH NOW)

2.1.4 AlphaCity corporate carsharing

2.2 Daimler Group

2.2.1 Overview of Mercedes-Benz and Smart passenger car models

2.2.2 Moovel (FREE NOW)

2.2.3 Car2go (SHARE NOW)

2.3 Ford Motor Company

2.3.1 Overview of Ford passenger car models

2.3.2 New mobility projects and services from Ford

2.4 General Motors

2.4.1 Overview of the main GM passenger car brands

2.4.2 GM urban mobility programmes

2.4.3 Maven

2.5 Hyundai Motor Group

2.5.1 Overview of Hyundai and Kia passenger car models

2.5.2 Hyundai carsharing and mobility programmes

2.5.3 Kia Motors and Wible mobility initiatives

2.6 Nissan Motor Company

2.6.1 Overview of Nissan and Infiniti passenger car models

2.6.2 Nissan carsharing services

2.7 PSA Group

2.7.1 Overview of PSA Group passenger car brands and models

2.7.2 PSA mobility services

2.7.3 Free2Move

2.8 Renault Group

2.8.1 Overview of Renault and Dacia passenger car models

2.8.2 Renault Group's carsharing initiatives

2.9 Toyota Motor Corporation

2.9.1 Overview of Toyota and Lexus passenger car models

2.9.2 Toyota mobility services platform

2.9.3 YUK carsharing

2.10 Volkswagen Group

2.10.1 Overview of Volkswagen Group passenger car brands and models

2.10.2 New mobility concepts from the Volkswagen Group

2.10.3 Urban Mobility International (WeShare)

2.10.4 The VRent corporate carsharing service in China

2.10.5 Audi mobility service programmes

2.11 Volvo Car Group

2.11.1 Overview of Volvo passenger car models

2.11.2 Volvo Cars Mobility and Sunfleet

3 Carsharing organisations

3.1 Specialist carsharing companies in Europe

3.1.1 Bluecarsharing (Bollor Group)

3.1.2 Cambio

3.1.3 Citiz

3.1.4 CityBee

3.1.5 Co-Wheels

3.1.6 Emov

3.1.7 Enjoy

3.1.8 Flinkster

3.1.9 GoCar

3.1.10 GreenMobility

3.1.11 Greenwheels

3.1.12 LetsGo Delebil and LetsGo Fleet Systems

3.1.13 Mobility Carsharing Switzerland

3.1.14 MOL Limo

3.1.15 Respiro

3.1.16 Share'Ngo

3.1.17 Stadtmobil

3.1.18 Zity

3.2 Specialist carsharing companies in the Americas

3.2.1 Awto

3.2.2 Carrot

3.2.3 Communauto

3.2.4 Envoy Technologies

3.2.5 GIG CarShare

3.2.6 Lime

3.2.7 Modo

3.2.8 Zazcar

3.3 Specialist carsharing companies in Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 EvCard

3.3.2 GoFun

3.3.3 GoGet

3.3.4 GreenShareCar

3.3.5 Pand Auto

3.3.6 Socar

3.3.7 Zoomcar

3.4 Specialist carsharing companies in ROW

3.4.1 Anytime

3.4.2 CAR2GO (GoTo Mobility)

3.4.3 Carmine

3.4.4 Delimobil

3.4.5 Ekar

3.4.6 Electrip

3.4.7 Yandex Drive

3.5 Car rental companies

3.5.1 Avis Budget Group and Zipcar

3.5.2 Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Enterprise CarShare

3.5.3 Europcar Mobility Group and Ubeeqo

3.5.4 Hertz

3.5.5 Lotte Rental and Green Car

3.5.6 ORIX Auto Corporation and ORIX CarShare

3.5.7 Sixt Group

3.5.8 U-Haul

4 Technology vendors

4.1 End-to-end carsharing solutions

4.1.1 FastFleet and Local Motion by Zipcar

4.1.2 GoTo

4.1.3 IER-Polyconseil (Bollor Group)

4.1.4 Miveo (Move About Group)

4.1.5 Mobiag

4.1.6 Mobility Tech Green

4.1.7 MonGeo Connected Technology

4.1.8 Omoove (Octo Telematics)

4.1.9 OpenFleet

4.1.10 Targa Telematics

4.1.11 Trak Global

4.1.12 Vulog

4.1.13 Webfleet solutions (TomTom Telematics)

4.2 Carsharing software platforms

4.2.1 Cantamen

4.2.2 Choice

4.2.3 Fleetster (Next Generation Mobility)

4.2.4 Good Travel Software

4.2.5 Keaz

4.2.6 M-TRIBES

4.2.7 Mobility Systems + Services

4.2.8 RCI Mobility

4.2.9 Ridecell

4.2.10 Wunder Mobility

4.2.11 Zemtu

4.3 In-vehicle systems

4.3.1 Astus (ETL Electronics)

4.3.2 Bright Box

4.3.3 Convadis

4.3.4 INVERS

4.3.5 Mobility On Cloud

4.3.6 OTA Keys (Continental)

5 Market forecasts and trends

5.1 Carsharing market forecasts

5.1.1 Carsharing in the EU28+EFTA

5.1.2 Carsharing in North America

5.1.3 Carsharing in Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Carsharing in ROW

5.1.5 Connected carsharing platform forecast

5.1.6 Corporate carsharing forecast

5.2 Mergers and acquisitions in the carsharing telematics space

5.3 Market trends

5.3.1 Carsharing is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services

5.3.2 Carsharing and public transport ecosystems to converge

5.3.3 Electric cars are a natural fit for carsharing

5.3.4 Automotive OEMs bet on carsharing launching new services in 2019

5.3.5 Carsharing operators build wider ecosystems of partners

5.3.6 Free-floating carsharing services on the rise

5.3.7 Hybrid station-based and free-floating models show promise

5.3.8 Autonomous cars are expected to change the playing field for carsharing

5.3.9 Carsharing becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lc8755

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

