Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market worth $15.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market by Product (Solution and Services), Application (Predictive Merchandizing, Programmatic Advertising, Market Forecasting, In-store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance, Location-based Marketing), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global AI in retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.9% from 2019 to reach $15.3 billion by 2025.



Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4979

Over the past few years, digital technologies are being embedded into core value-generation processes in society and businesses by creating innovation. The growing number of millennials with their inclination towards digital-first approaches is putting organizations under constant pressure to innovate; thus, making artificial intelligence (AI) a top priority for retail businesses. Various well-established retailers are struggling with increasing cost, dissatisfied customers, declining sales and upstart competition. Implementing artificial intelligence in retail creates new opportunities and capabilities for retailers by leveraging new possibilities, fastening processes, and making organizations adaptable to changes in the future. Realizing the fact, retail companies are investing in billions to reap benefits of AI technology and improve profitability of their businesses. Strong participation of industry players in leveraging AI technology is reshaping the technology landscape of the retail industry.

The overall artificial intelligence in the retail market is witnessing a consistent penetration of smartphones & connected devices, advancements in big data for retail sector, rapid adoption of advancement in technology across the retail chain, and increasing adoption of the multi-channel or omnichannel retailing strategy. Furthermore, the efforts from retailers to gain access to more customers, enhance business visibility, and build customer loyalty are also playing a vital role in driving adoption of AI technology in the retail industry. The increasing adoption of AI-powered voice enabled devices owing to their benefits in the form of enhanced user experience and improved productivity are also contributing to the market growth.

The global artificial intelligence market in retail is majorly segmented by product offering, application, learning technology, type, deployment type, and geography. Based on product offering, the global AI in retail market is majorly segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment is categorized into chatbot, customer behavior tracking, customer relationship management (CRM), inventory management, price optimization, recommendation engines, supply chain management, and visual search. The service segment is further segmented into managed services and professional services. Recommendation engine dominates the AI solutions market for the retail industry and it is expected to register a strong growth over the forecast period. The features in terms of enhanced user experiences, better customer engagement, precise recommendations of products, and personalized recommendation is helping recommendation engines to maintain their growth in the global artificial intelligence in retail market.

Based on application, the overall AI in retail market is majorly segmented into predictive merchandising, programmatic advertising, market forecasting, in-store visual monitoring & surveillance, and location-based marketing. In-store visual monitoring and surveillance applications are spearheading the growth of the AI market in the retail industry. This segment is expected to register a steady growth over the coming years and continue its dominance during the forecast period. Its benefits in the form of better inventory tracking, customer traffic monitoring, enhanced safety protocols, prevention against shoplifting, outpacing shrink caused by employee theft, vendor fraud, and administrative errors are contributing to the growth of this segment.

Meticulous Research® is Glad to Announce Year-End Discount Offer.

Grab Maximum 25% Discount On All Our Research Reports, Discount Valid Till 31st December 2019

Geographically, the global artificial intelligence in retail market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The global AI in retail market is analyzed methodically with respect to major countries in each of the regions with the help of bottom-up approach to arrive at the most precise market estimation. At present, North America holds a dominating position in the global AI in retail market. The region has high technology adoption rate, presence of key players & start-ups, and high penetration of internet. Consequently, North America is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as rapid growth in consumer spending, presence of young population, government initiatives towards digitization, developing internet and connectivity infrastructure, and growing adoption of AI-based solutions and services among retailers are helping Asia Pacific region to register the fastest growth in the global artificial intelligence in retail market.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market is consolidated and dominated by few major players namely, Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), and BloomReach, Inc. (U.S.) along with several local and regional players.

Browse key industry insights spread across 216 pages with 205 market data tables & 25 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market-4979/

Scope of the AI in Retail Market Report:

AI in Retail Market by Product:

Solutions Chatbot Customer Behavior Tracking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Inventory Management Price Optimization Recommendation Engines Supply Chain Management Visual Search

Services Managed services Professional services







AI in Retail Market by Application:

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing





AI in Retail Market by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision





AI in Retail Market by End User:

E-commerce Online Market Place Fashion & Clothing Food & Groceries Electronics & White Goods Health & Wellness

Direct Retail Brick & Mortar Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores



AI in Retail Market by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises





AI in Retail Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4979

Related Reports:

Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing), Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Data Mining), Drive (Autonomous Drive, Semi-autonomous Drive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025, read more: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-4996/

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), End-use Industry (Semiconductors and Electronics, Energy and power, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Medical Devices, Automobile, Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Others), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context-Aware Computing, and Computer Vision), Application (Predictive Maintenance, Material Movement, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Management, Cybersecurity, Industrial Robotics, and Reclamation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025, read more: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market-4983/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.