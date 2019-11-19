European Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market Outlook to 2025 - Energy-Efficiency Plans at the National & European Levels, Converging Technologies, and Need for Renovation of Ageing Building Stock
The European building automation systems (BAS) market is poised to grow at a moderate CAGR of 2.6% from 2018 to 2025.
The key factors for growth are energy-efficiency requisites aiding BAS adoption and European and national regulatory plans led by Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) and Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) to boost the energy performance of buildings and help the EU reach its 20% energy efficiency target by 2020. The regulatory push will reinforce governments to adopt possible strategies to improve energy efficiency at all stages of the energy chain.
The European Commission has proposed an update to EED including a 30% energy-efficiency target by 2030 and binding renewable energy target of 32% by 2030. These regulatory drivers will have a direct impact on the BAS market throughout the forecast period. Brownfield and greenfield opportunities for the new and existing building stock and transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and the cloud are also likely to drive the BAS and building energy management markets.
The European Commission estimates that the European building stock's energy needs account for approximately 40% of the total energy generated in Europe. The building stock's energy-intensive nature is a prime motive supporting the development of a smarter and more efficient building infrastructure for which BAS is considered a prerequisite asset.
The market has been transitioning from the traditional BAS with the core control and automation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to encompassing intelligent networking of all systems in buildings such as lighting, fire, access and safety, and facilities management. The main aim is to seamlessly integrate them to overall building management and optimization. The main evolution is in buildings being smarter, interactive, and energy-efficient. Occupancy comfort is the main focus of building automation and energy management.
The convergence of technologies will continue to change the market dynamics of the BAS market by reducing operating and infrastructure costs and improving the financial optimization of buildings.
Research Scope
The study includes revenue forecasts at a European and regional level, market drivers and restraints, technology trends, application market forecasts, channel analysis, competitive analysis, and identification of growth opportunities. The regional analysis breaks the market into Germany, the UK, Italy, Iberia, France, Benelux, Nordics, and the Rest of Europe.
Research Highlights
The study assesses and discusses the companies that performed well in 2018 and regulatory and construction trends at a regional level and key end-user segments. Some companies considered for the study include Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Kieback& Peter, Sauter, Regin Controls, and Priva.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? What are the risks and uncertainties affecting growth?
- Which application market is growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What are the various factors affecting the pricing of the controller and BAS software in the European BAS market and pricing trends?
- What are the sales channels adopted in the European BAS market?
- What are the factors influencing the growth of the BAS market across various regions in Europe and to what extent?
- What is the competitive landscape of the European BAS market?
Companies Mentioned
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Kieback& Peter
- Priva
- Regin Controls
- Sauter
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Findings - Emerging Technology Roadmap
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- BAS Communication Protocols
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Distribution Channels
- BAS Route to Market
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total BAS Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total BAS Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total BAS Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the European BAS Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovation Scouting
- Growth Opportunity 2 - IoT-enabled Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Intelligent PAAS Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Integration of Product Lines
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Market Analysis - Germany
8. Market Analysis - UK
9. Market Analysis - Italy
10. Market Analysis - Iberia
11. Market Analysis - France
12. Market Analysis - Benelux
13. Market Analysis - Nordic Region
14. Market Analysis - Rest of Europe (RoE)
15. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
16. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
- List of Companies in Others
- List of Exhibits
