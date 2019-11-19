Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Torchlight Firing on All Fronts in Texas'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH:NASDAQ) is actively looking for a suitor for its large—134,000 net acres—Orogrande Basin project in Texas and is further exploring it to gain more scientific data.



Company mentioned: Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight holds a 72.5% interest in the Orogrande project. The company has re-entered a well bore the previous owners of the lease originated and, with the Cactus A35 1H well, has now drilled horizontally into the Penn formation.

"Our last producing well there was actually a 1,000 foot horizontal well that produced a lot of gas, but should also produce oil if we frack it hard enough," Torchlight CEO John Brda told Streetwise Reports. "It's all looking very good. It's drilled and cased and ready for fracking, which we will do at the end of the month."

"The Cactus A35 #1H well targeted one of several prospective target zones within the Pennsylvanian Section, a different and deeper zone than the zone which was productive in the Founders A25 #1H," explained Torchlight's Geoscience Team lead, Mike Zebrowski. "The Cactus A35 # 1H was landed horizontally in the sweet spot and then geo-steered to stay within an optimal position for testing one of the oil zones to hydraulically fracture."

Torchlight has also identified about 20,000 acres of structure in addition to the unconventional acreage, and is now drilling the Founders A25 #2 well and will test about six or seven conventional zones, along with the Barnett and Woodford unconventional zones.

Continue reading this article: Torchlight Firing on All Fronts in Texas

About Streetwise Reports

Streetwise Reports shares investment ideas in many sectors. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Torchlight Energy. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with Torchlight Energy. Please click here for more information. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Torchlight Energy.

The full disclosure is provided at the article's end: Torchlight Firing on All Fronts in Texas

For more information, please contact Carmen Guzman, Cguzman@streetwisereports.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.