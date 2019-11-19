Space Launch Services Market Soaring at 17.2% CAGR to Hit $30 Billion By 2026

According to a new report added by Big Market Research, the global space launch services market is projected to reach $30.0 billion by 2026 and register a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the key factors and end users driving revenue growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report delivers several strategies of marketing followed by distributors and key players. It also lists the marketing channels, potential buyers, and development history of the space launch services market. The objective of global industry report is to offer information to the readers about global market insights and dynamics for forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3285883

An overview of each market segments such as payload, launch platform, service type, launch vehicle, end-user, and region are offered in the report. By payload, the report classifies the market into satellite [(further segmented into small (less than 1,000 kg) and large satellite (above 1,000 kg)], human spacecraft, cargo, testing probes, and stratollite. Based on launch platform, the report divides the market into land, air, and sea. By service type, the report divides the market into pre-launch and post launch services. Furthermore, on the basis of launch vehicle, the report segments the market into small (less than 300 tons) and heavy (more than 300 tons). By end-users, the report classifies the market into government & military and commercial sectors. The market across various regions is analyzed in the report including Japan, European Countries, U.S., India, Russia, China, New Zealand, and rest of the world.

Additionally, the report presents drivers, limitations, and opportunities for the Global Space Launch Services Market, followed by industry news and policies. Factors such as increase in number of satellite and testing probe launches, rise in government investments and private funds are anticipated to drive the growth of market in coming years.

With all the basic and necessary data, the report also offers information about mergers, collaborations, technical developments, innovative business proposal, and revenue. The report is prepared after thorough analysis of the market by highly experienced professionals in market research and those having vast knowledge about the global space launch services market.

Lastly, the research report profiles some of the leading companies in the industry. It mentions their strategic initiatives and offers a brief about their business. The key players profiled in this report include:

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

Antrix Corporation Ltd.

S7 Space (Sea Launch)

State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS

Lockheed Martin Corp. (United Launch Alliance)

The Boeing Company (United Launch Alliance)

Rocket Lab USA

Starsem

And others

Analysts have also stated the research and development activities of these companies and provided complete information about their existing products and services.

Get 10% Discount on Enterprise User Access License: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3285883

This report is a document offering solutions to various questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. Furthermore, we strive to deliver customized reports to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various domains across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Big Market Research 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Direct: +1-971-202-1575 Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452 E-mail help@bigmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.