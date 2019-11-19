Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Ready for Prime Time: Patriot One Technologies Partners with Tech Giants as Commercialization Begins'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With mass shootings becoming all too commonplace, Patriot One Technologies Inc. (PAT:TSX; PTOTF:OTCQX) has been working to develop a threat detection platform that is both unobtrusive and effective. The PATSCAN solution has evolved into a multi-sensor platform to detect and defend against active threats before they occur.



Company mentioned: Patriot One Technologies Inc.

"We think that this is the way to be the gold standard with early warning threat detection that our clients around the world are looking for," Patriot One CEO Martin Cronin said. "It is not possible for one technology alone to do all things for all people. So we have been diligently seeking out the best innovations, the best sensor technologies, that can come together onto a common platform."

In September, Patriot One beefed up its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by acquiring XTRACT Technologies Inc., bringing additional expertise in AI and machine learning to the firm. Patriot One noted, "XTRACT has previously developed and successfully implemented solutions for military, government, industrial, environmental and transportation clients. Equally importantly, XTRACT's engineers and data scientists possess security clearance to work on government defense projects."

"Our original radar sensor has now been enhanced with targeted magnetic technology through a licensing deal with a San Diego company," Cronin explained. "We also acquired a video object recognition AI company out of New Brunswick, and we have a joint venture entity in Dallas, a spinoff from the University of Texas on explosive and other hazardous chemical detection."

Continue reading this article: Ready for Prime Time: Patriot One Technologies Partners with Tech Giants as Commercialization Begins

About Streetwise Reports

Streetwise Reports shares investment ideas in many sectors. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Patriot One. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Patriot One, a company mentioned in this article.

The full disclosure is provided at the article's end: Ready for Prime Time: Patriot One Technologies Partners with Tech Giants as Commercialization Begins

For more information, please contact Carmen Guzman, cguzman@streetwisereports.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.