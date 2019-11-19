LiteLink Expands to East Coast and Enters Agriculture & Produce Industry Through Strategic Partnership with Pommes Ma-Gic Inc 

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B), a key player in digital freight & logistics platforms as well as payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be expanding to the east coast and bring its 1SHIFT Logistics platform to the agriculture and produce industry through a commercial agreement and a partnership with Pommes Ma-Gic Inc. (“Pommes Ma-Gic”).

Under the commercial agreement, LiteLink will provide Pommes Ma-Gic with a trial of the 1SHIFT platform for services such as:

managing produce freshness logistics,

tracking and tracing shipments,

route optimization to get produce to consumers as fast as possible,

capacity planning, manifest digitization, and geofencing; and

streamlining delivery from field to buyer.

The goal of the platform is to provide any farm or producer with the ability to deliver their product as safely and quickly as possible. 1SHIFT will help Pommes Ma-Gic to demonstrate the best path was taken to maximize freshness and quality.

Pommes Ma-Gic and LiteLink have also entered into a partnership that will permit LiteLink to open an east coast office at the Pommes Ma-Gic headquarters in Rougemont, Quebec. Recognized for many years as “Capital of the Apple”, Rougemont is strategically positioned in the heart of Quebec’s produce industry. Under the terms of the partnership, Pommes Ma-Gic will provide cold room storage facilities as well as trucks and trailers for LiteLink to use as a research and development lab for temperature and moisture monitoring. LiteLink will also be using this facility to test their IOT & 5G sensors and devices through different conditions.

“We are very excited for this partnership," says Pommes Ma-Gic President and General Manager, Sébastien Alix. “I've been through tons of logistics solutions and technologies, and the 1SHIFT platform was chosen because of its ease of use, solid cost savings, and technology enablement.” Sébastien added that he relies on innovation and partnerships to continue developing his company and he is glad to be turning challenges into opportunities with the 1SHIFT platform.

Through the partnership with Pommes Ma-Gic, LiteLink will gain access to a network of prolific produce growers, shippers, and distributors.

“We select our partners very carefully. Sébastien and his company have 100 years of proven history, the trust of the largest retailers in North America, and the same passion to deliver the best produce using next-generation technology,” says LiteLink CEO, Ashik Karim. “Not only will we gain important R&D capabilities and position ourselves in the heart of Quebec’s produce industry, Pommes Ma-Gic will enjoy real-time shipment visibility, including the ability to monitor product freshness in transit to enrich their service and customer experience. Quebec and the rest of Canada are rich with agriculture, and the industry is hungry to find value through technology. We have our sights on being a part of their ecosystem as well as lowering the cost and wastage found in spoilage.”

LiteLink has broken ground in the freight brokerage and nursery industries across Canada and the US over the last six months. Expanding to the agriculture and produce market segment is a natural progression in its product offering, complementing its business logic logistics platform paired with next-generation IOT sensors.

About Pommes Ma-Gic Inc.

Located in Rougemont, Quebec, Pommes Ma-Gic has been part of the Canadian produce industry for more than a century. Through four generations, President and General Manager Sébastien Alix and his family have helped innovate the agri-food sphere by introducing the Collatio brand and cut-apple production to Quebec. Pommes Ma-Gic works with Sobeys, METRO, Loblaws, and other food retailers.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B:FF) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

For further information, contact Yana Bobrovskaya at 604-307-2553 or email investor@litelinktech.com .



The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, the intended success or results of the commercial and partnership agreements with Pommes Ma-Gic, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



