Aleafia Health’s FoliEdge Academy Launching Cannabis Education Courses at a Major Post-Secondary Institution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc.’s (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF, FRA: ARAH) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) wholly-owned subsidiary FoliEdge Academy, has entered into an Educational Products Distribution Agreement with one of the largest Canadian post-secondary institutions to introduce cannabis education courses and programs. The partner institution announcement and courses launch will occur later this year.



FoliEdge Academy is an interactive cannabis education and certification platform, featuring proprietary, interactive courses customized for large organizations. These include public and private sector employers, unions, education institutions, insurance and healthcare providers. FoliEdge Academy course content forms an important element of Aleafia Health’s scalable cannabis health and wellness ecosystem, integrating with the Company’s medical cannabis clinic network with 70,000 patients seen to date. The evidence-based courses draw upon the Company’s 10 million-point medical cannabis dataset and other Aleafia Health research.

“We are delighted to offer our proprietary FoliEdge courses to a leading academic institution and soon offer both accredited and publicly available cannabis education courses and programs,” said FoliEdge Academy General Manager Rob Tyrie. “This is a major step forward for Aleafia Health’s education platform and our broader cannabis health and wellness ecosystem.”

In return for the courses, the institution will pay license fees to FoliEdge. The courses will be offered to students of the institution on a non-exclusive basis for a one-year term which is automatically renewable for two consecutive one year terms unless notice is provided at least 90 days before the commencement of the renewal term. FoliEdge Academy is a trade name of 2672603 Ontario Inc.

For Investor and Media Relations, please contact:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

For FoliEdge Academy, please contact:

Info@FoliEdgeAcademy.com

LEARN MORE: www.FoliEdgeAcademy.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and has international operations in three continents.

Innovation is at the heart of Aleafia Health competitive advantage. The Company maintains a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value and has been named the 2019 top performing company of the year by the TSX Venture Exchange prior to graduation to the TSX.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e57a704-f36a-4a59-b3c8-ea9e549d101d

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

FoliEdge Academy Aleafia Health's Cannabis Education & Certifications Platform



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.