Diamanti Hybrid Cloud Solution Delivers Application and Data Persistence Between Public and Private Clouds for Kubernetes

At KubeCon, x86 container infrastructure leader launches Diamanti Spektra, a hybrid cloud solution for deploying Kubernetes workloads across public and private clouds

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North American 2019, Booth #S64 -- Diamanti today announced the launch of Diamanti Spektra, the first hybrid cloud Kubernetes control plane focused on application and data persistence spanning public and private clouds.



To date, infrastructure vendor solutions for hybrid cloud have focused on the deployment of Kubernetes pods, while providing no answers for the far more complex application and data constraints for workload migration between on-premises and cloud-based Kubernetes clusters. For customers to run container workloads in production, migrating those workloads along with their underlying data are essential for data protection and disaster recovery.

"The main use case* that businesses cite for hybrid is being able to continuously move workloads to the right environment (best execution venue) for the sake of cost, performance, security - or whatever their priority is," said William Fellows, from 451 Research.

Diamanti Spektra can manage the full lifecycle of containerized workloads across on-premises and public clouds, moving applications and data between Kubernetes clusters as necessary. This allows enterprise customers to deploy to the most appropriate infrastructure driven by one or more factors, such as cost control, access to specific features, high availability and disaster recovery.

“This is exactly what every enterprise pursuing containers and Kubernetes has in mind -- simple cost control and application portability between on-premises and any public cloud of their choice,” said Diamanti’s CEO, Tom Barton. “Everything else we’ve seen to date requires additional layers of virtualization, and only addresses the deployment part of running applications. Diamanti Spektra is several generations ahead of any other product on the market tackling real migration use cases for hybrid cloud.”

“Diamanti’s strategic focus in product development in the earliest days of the company at the x86 server architecture level allowed it to create the industry’s most open standards-based approach to container infrastructure that gives customers the cost advantages of ‘bare metal’ while also delivering performance advantages via hardware offload,” said Brian Waldon, VP of Product at Diamanti. “Every other vendor in the space started with software solutions that simply can’t do what’s necessary for true hybrid portability.”

Diamanti Spektra combines the power of Diamanti’s hardware-accelerated x86 platform along with cloud-based infrastructure to provide Kubernetes-as-a-Service. It enables high availability and disaster recovery of workloads and application data. Diamanti Spektra is in tech preview. If interested in participating, please visit https://diamanti.com/product/beta/ to register.

Diamanti recently announced the close of a $35 million Series C funding round that the company plans to use to ramp global go-to-market initiatives, along with increased investment in engineering resources to drive the roadmap for Diamanti Spektra, as well as new software, SaaS, and hardware solutions.

* 451 Perspective: A cloud feast heralds the era of consumption, Part 1, August 12, 2019

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers the industry’s only purpose-built, fully integrated enterprise Kubernetes platform, spanning on-premises and public cloud environments. It gives infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance, simplicity, security, and enterprise features they need to get cloud-native applications to market fast. Diamanti provides the lowest total cost of ownership to enterprise customers for their most demanding applications.

Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

