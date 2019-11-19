Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Medical Small Cap Moving Forward with Cutting-Edge Technological Innovations'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group Inc. (PHGI:CSE; PHGRF:OTCQB; 6PH:FSE) has a vision: to bring together the human side of healthcare with cutting-edge technological innovations.



Premier Health sees 2019 as the year of building the infrastructure and the platform, and 2020 is the year to execute on it. The Vancouver-based company is developing in a number of ways: releasing the MyHealthAccess app, which now has registered over 80,000 patients; contracting to acquire Livecare, a pioneering Canadian telemedicine company; collaborating with IBM to integrate Watson artificial intelligence into its app; developing a physician tool for medical cannabis evaluation; acquiring Cloud Practice, a medical software applications company whose electronic medical record system is used by clinics with around 3 million patients; and purchasing pharmacies to provide end-to-end, seamless care to its patients.

MyHealthAccess is a user-friendly telemedicine patient portal where people can directly interact with their healthcare providers and primary care clinics. Patients can book appointments 24/7, check on test results, and have telemedicine visits with their doctor.

"Eventually, our patients will have increased access to their charts, lab results, have the ability to securely chat with clinical staff, reorder prescriptions and share remote health monitoring data with their doctor—all at their fingertips," said Essam Hamza, MD, Premier's CEO.

Livecare, which Premier Health is acquiring , was one of the first telemedicine companies in Canada. It offers "digital technologies that connect doctors and healthcare providers to their patients via secure, encrypted, face-to-face video and messaging."

