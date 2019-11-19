CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference, in New York City

• Peter Maag will present on Wednesday, December 4th at 8:00am ET

2nd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, in Boston

• Peter Maag will present on Thursday, December 5th at 10:15am ET



Live audio webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available online from the investor relations section of the CareDx website at http://investors.caredx.com . The webcast replay of the presentations will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

CONTACTS:

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer, CareDx Inc.

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Greg Chodaczek

646-924-1769

investor@caredx.com



