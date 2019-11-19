Life On Earth, Inc. Names Greenlife Business Group CEO As Senior Advisor

Andrew Mathews, Greenlife Business Group CEO To Assist The Company’s Cannabis Acquisition Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCQB: LFER) (the “Company”), announced today that it is bringing in Andrew Mathews, current CEO of Greenlife Business Group, Inc. as a senior advisor to the Company in order to help in identifying, as well as in the due diligence process, of certain assets the Company has engaged within the cannabis industry. Mr. Mathews, based out of Southern California, founded Green Life Business which is now considered one of the top agencies representing the largest number of cannabis companies in California and which has transacted over 90 M&A cannabis related transactions over the past 3 years.



The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo stated, “We’re thrilled in having someone like Andrew Mathews join our team and to help not only vet the best opportunities for Life On Earth, but also help us during this crucial phase of the due diligence process. We have been looking at and engaging with companies, that we think will make a perfect fit for our new expansion plans into the cannabis industry, and there are few people with the credentials that someone like Andrew can bring.”

Mr. Andrew Mathews , said in his statement, "I am extremely excited to be part of the team. I have been offered advisory roles from Publicly traded companies in the past and have always passed on their offer. I believe Life on Earth is going places and will make their mark in this industry. I look forward to working with them".

The Company’s President, Co-founder and fellow board member John Romagosa added to this statement, “Andrew has conducted over thirty-two million ($32 Million) dollars’ worth of transactions alone, not including his whole organization over at Greenlife Business Group. We have met his team and we think they can help us with not only identifying the best possible opportunities, but also help us during the final stages of completing a transaction(s). This is just another step in the right direction for Life On Earth in bringing in the right creditable people to our team to help in this new direction. As our focus will be the B2C segment of the cannabis market, Andrew has a wealth of experience in the retail side of this business, as well as the contacts that want to engage Life On Earth to make our future plans a success.”

About Life On Earth, Inc.

Life on Earth, Inc. is a lifestyle company focused on growing its portfolio of brands within the cannabis industry. The Company’s focus is to build its brands and market share by having assets in the Business to Consumer (B2C) segment of the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit our corporate website - www.lifeonearthinc.com

Investors and corporate inquiries, please contact: info@lifeonearthinc.com | (646) 844- 9897

