U.S. Federal Transit Administration Selects Hill International to Continue PMO Services

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to continue providing project management oversight (PMO) services on major transit capital projects nationwide. The five-year IDIQ contract has an estimated anticipated dollar value for Hill and its subcontractors of no more than $35 million.



Each year, the FTA provides nearly $12 billion in financial assistance to help communities build, improve, maintain and operate public transportation systems. As PMO consultant, Hill supplements the FTA's technical staff in assessing project sponsors’ project management and technical capacities and capabilities to successfully implement FTA-funded programs. Hill monitors the projects to determine whether project sponsors are in compliance with FTA’s regulations, and if they are progressing on time, within budget, and in accordance with the sponsors’ approved plans and specifications. Hill also provides technical assistance to help ensure the success of the projects. Hill has been providing PMO services to the FTA continuously for over three decades.

“We are honored to continue our PMO services for the FTA,” said Michael Radbill, Hill International Vice President. “The FTA is crucial in helping to provide federal aid and technological assistance to public transportation projects, and we are proud to have supported their work for decades. These task order projects are another step towards a successful future for public transportation.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

